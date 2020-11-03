The Davis and Ogden school districts announced Tuesday that Northridge High School and Mt. Ogden Junior High School will move to online learning for two weeks to limit COVID-19 outbreaks at the schools.
The Utah State Board of Education’s COVID-19 School Manual defines an outbreak as anytime there are 15 or more positive cases of the virus across multiple settings in a school. Neither district disclosed the number of cases at the schools, but Davis’ COVID-19 dashboard placed Northridge at 20 cases as of Monday.
As of Tuesday, the Davis School District had 272 cases of the virus and the Ogden School District had 47, according to the state’s dashboard. The districts have 72,897 and 11,460 students, respectively.
The Northridge closure came one day after the transition of all secondary schools in the Davis School District from a hybrid to a four-day-a-week schedule. After opening schools on a hybrid schedule Aug. 25, the district’s school board voted to make the change in September.
Both schools are the second to close in their respective districts. In the Davis School District, F armington High School closed Oct. 21 and is expected to reopen Wednesday. Ben Lomond High School in the Ogden School District closed Tuesday.
All UHSAA-sanctioned activities at Northridge will be allowed to continue unless there are three or more positive cases of COVID-19 within a group, a statement from the Davis School District said.
Northridge and Mt. Ogden will continue to adhere to a bell schedule, which was sent to students and parents.
“To maximize participation in on-line video classes, students should have their cameras on,” read a letter sent to Northridge parents. “Students are expected to be dressed appropriately for school.”
The Ogden School District is asking parents to continue reporting whether their child tests positive for the virus throughout the shutdown so it can track case numbers.
Both schools will resume in-person classes Nov. 18.