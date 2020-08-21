The Leadership Learning Academy charter school on 2nd Street in Ogden started the 2020-21 school year on Monday, Aug. 17.
Four days later, its campus director sent an email to parents informing them that "a couple" of students at the school had tested positive for COVID-19.
"We wanted to make you aware that we had a couple students test positive at our campus. I can’t share specific information, but it doesn’t appear to have come from contact at the school and exposure was limited. I have been working with the health department to identify anyone who might have been in close contact with the students while they were at school," Jared Buckley, LLA's Ogden campus director, wrote in an email to parents late Thursday night.
LLA director Heidi Bauerle said in an email to the Standard-Examiner that the school's schedule won't be affected by the positive tests, meaning the number of students who tested positive is either below 15, or below 10% of the school's enrollment.
Both of those thresholds would initiate a school closure under guidelines in the Utah Department of Health's School Reopening Manual.
Buckley's email indicated that no teachers or staff at the school had close contact with the people who tested positive, but certain students may have been exposed, and those students are now on home quarantine.
The Weber-Morgan Health Department isn't allowed to release specific information on how the students contracted COVID-19 or how many people are quarantining, spokesperson Lori Buttars said.
Buttars said the health department is investigating the outbreak and hopes to contain it if people in quarantine do what they've been asked to do.
"As you are aware, COVID-19 is currently circulating in our community, and the school environment is no different. When our leadership team put together the school’s re-opening plan in accordance with the state health department’s guidelines, we knew we would be dealing with students that test positive for COVID-19 throughout the school year," another part of Buckley's email read.
LLA has two campuses, one in Ogden and one in Layton, serving grades K-6. The Ogden campus has approximately 425 students this school year, which is up from last year according to Bauerle.
There's been some influx to charter schools across the state as parents look for more flexible learning options for their kids this school year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
LLA has three different learning models: in-person, all online or hybrid. If students have to quarantine, they can still use the online learning option, Bauerle said.