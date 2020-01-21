OGDEN — Community members got a special look into the city’s history at an unveiling of a time capsule buried in an Ogden school in 1887.
Ogden Academy, a Congregationalist school in Ogden, created the time capsule in 1887 and inserted it into the building’s cornerstone as construction on the building was beginning.
Several members of the Ogden community attended the first opening of the time capsule, held in October in Salt Lake City, said Alan Barnett, local government archivist with the Utah Division of Archives and Records Service, and they shared their hope that a similar event would be held in Ogden.
Barnett said he told them the state archives would love to bring the time capsule up to Ogden.
“Ogden people will eat this up,” Barnett said at the event, recalling his conversation with Ogden residents. “Ogden loves their history like nobody else loves their history.
“The (Ogden) School District and the (Weber County) Library and a number of partners came together to put together this event today, which is really, really fantastic. So this (event) is bringing the time capsule back to Ogden, back to its home, and opening it up,” Barnett continued.
About 100 attended the event Saturday at the Weber County Main Library — just a block from the corner of 25th and Adams, where the Ogden Academy building stood.
Congregationalists built the school aiming to convert Mormons, and they thought schools would be the most effective method to accomplish that goal, Barnett said. They built several schools in Utah towns, as did other Protestant groups.
This building also housed Ogden High School, Ogden Junior High and Weber College over the course of its life.
The time capsule was discovered when the building was torn down in 1959, Barnett said, and housed at the Ogden School District offices until 2016, when the state archives took possession of the time capsule while helping the district go through its old records.
The time capsule had a variety of contents, most related to the religious nature of the school when it was first built.
“(The time capsule) is a way of saying ‘what we’re involved in is an important activity, and we want the future to know about it — we want our efforts to be remembered,’” Barnett said about this theme in the time capsule’s contents.
As a result of the school’s mission, the capsule included a pamphlet to advertise the academy, an education journal and documents related to the New West Education Commission, the educational arm of the Congregationalist church.
The time capsule included an autograph album, common in the nineteenth century, Barnett said, with signatures of school leaders, teachers and students.
There are notes written by people who had a hand in constructing the building.
There were also several photos, one of the school’s principal and two that appeared to be stereoviews of nearby canyons — the 19th-century precursor to 3D images.
There were also several ornate and sometimes colorful business cards, which Barnett guessed were for organizations that had a hand in building or furnishing the school.
The time capsule included several newspapers, including the Ogden Morning Herald, Deseret Evening News and Salt Lake Tribune, among other publications.
Though there were many other items contained in the time capsule, one highlight was a handful of odds and ends that look like they were collected from pupils at the school shortly before the time capsule was closed.
“These are the most interesting things in the box, I think,” Barnett said, “I guess because they’re sort of mysteries.”
The young members of the audience perked up when they heard that children had made contributions, though Barnett pointed out that the contributors were probably teenagers, not young children.
These items included two buttons, a small rock, a hair pin, a coil of copper twine and a fragile ribbon with a ceramic piece attached that could have been used as a hair ribbon or clothing pin.
The last of the odds and ends was a very old piece of chewing gum.
“I can tell you just from picking it up — it’s pretty hard. You could break teeth on this one,” Barnett said.
Barnett said there are plans to digitize and index the time capsule so it’s possible to view the contents online and search for items associated with certain names. This process will take several months to complete, he said.
Ogden School District is in the early stages of building a time capsule that will be buried on the grounds of one of the district schools under construction, said Skyler Pyle, communications specialist with the district.