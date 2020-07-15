Two candidates for Ogden School District school board seats, Jeremy Shinoda and Arlene Anderson, will participate in an online forum/question-and-answer period on Thursday.
The digital event, to be held on the streaming platform Zoom at 6 p.m. Thursday, will give the public an opportunity to get to know the candidates. It can be accessed online at https://bit.ly/schoolboard1. The event also can be accessed from Facebook.
Each candidate will be given time to speak about themselves and their platform, then each will be asked a series of questions relating to issues within the district.
After that, there will be an open Q&A period until the forum ends at 7 p.m.
The forum will be moderated by Eulogio Alejandre, the principal of Esperanza Elementary in West Valley City. Alejandre previously taught in the Ogden School District.
Anderson is challenging Don Belnap for the District 1 board seat this November. Belnap has been on the OSD board since 2005 and currently serves as board president.
According to Anderson's biography on her campaign Facebook page, she's a longtime Ogden resident who attended Lynn Elementary, Mound Fort Middle School, Ben Lomond High and Weber State University, where she received a respiratory therapy degree.
Shinoda, the interim board member for District 4, was elected in December 2019 to fill Sunni Wilkinson's seat after she and her family moved out of the boundary last November.
He is being challenged by Amber Allred, who was a finalist along with Shinoda for Wilkinson's vacant seat. The board ultimately went with Shinoda, who has previously served on the Ogden City Diversity Affairs commission and according to his OSD bio, is an analyst at a healthcare company.
As of Wednesday's most recent candidate filings, Nancy Blair (District 5) also faces a challenger in Sue Ann K. Burton, bringing to three the number of OSD board seats that will be contested this November.