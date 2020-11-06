OGDEN — Both traditional high schools in the Ogden School District have moved to remote learning to mitigate COVID-19 outbreaks as of Wednesday, according to a district spokesperson.
Ogden High School will close its building starting Monday. According to the district's COVID-19 dashboard, as of Friday, the school had more than 15 cases of the virus. An employee at the school accounts for one of those cases.
A school outbreak is defined by the Utah State Board of Education's COVID-19 School Manual as any time there are 15 or more cases across multiple settings in a school. When a school reaches that number, the board recommends that it close.
The only other traditional high school in the Ogden School District, Ben Lomond High School, announced this past Monday it would shut down in-person classes following an outbreak. Mount Ogden Junior High School, which feeds into Ogden High, began two weeks of remote learning Wednesday.
According to the state's COVID-19 dashboard, the district had a total of 68 cases Friday.
"Since the beginning of the school year, the majority of COVID-19 transmissions among students have been traced to exposures outside of school," said district spokesperson Jer Bates in a statement.
Over the next two weeks, students will engage in online learning. Bates indicated the district intends to continue to provide in-person learning at all schools when possible.
"While we are confident in the capacity of our educators to provide distance-based learning, we believe that most students perform best in the familiar environment of in-person instruction," he said.
Ogden High is projected to resume in-person classes Nov. 23.