OGDEN — Jackson Trotter, a senior at Ogden High School, came home from school on Tuesday and immediately hopped on a Zoom call with Gov. Spencer Cox and seven other students throughout the state.
He was selected by the Utah State Board of Education to participate in the state's inaugural #OneUtah Town Hall, which was broadcast on Facebook.
"He has always had a really keen interest in ... government his whole life," said his mom, Rachel Trotter. "When he was invited, he was so flattered and excited for the opportunity to have his voice heard."
Weeks ago, Jackson Trotter received an email inviting him to apply to participate based on an application he had submitted for a scholarship. He had to give additional information about himself and come up with a question he would put to the governor.
He went through the process on his own, and Rachel Trotter said she was surprised when he walked in the door and told her he was about to take part in the town hall Tuesday afternoon.
"I didn't even realize that he had seen it through. It was cool that he took that initiative and did it," she said.
The only student north of Salt Lake City to participate, Trotter was the second one on the call to address Cox.
"I’ve been going and seeing this impact of COVID-19 on our daily lives and it’s been huge for everyone," Trotter said. "However, in my opinion, it’s impacted our elementary school students the most. How can we help them to get caught up and adjusted to this new normal in our lives?"
Cox said because most schools in the state opened for in-person learning at the beginning of the academic year, Utah is fortunate that elementary-aged students have not fallen as far behind as others throughout the country.
He also pointed to a significant increase in Utah's education budget during the last legislative session, as well as federal CARES Act funding, that allows schools to purchase resources that help students participate in virtual learning and catch up. Some of those resources include laptops, tablets and virtual hot spots.
"We want to make sure that there is no child that is being left out or being forgotten, that we really focus on those who are most at risk," Cox said. "Some kids have done just fine through this and are not behind at all, but to others, they’re going to need a little additional attention ... and we want to make sure that those helps are available to all of our kids."
Rachel Trotter said the pandemic's impact on education, especially elementary education, has become an important issue to her son.
His younger sister is in fourth grade and has struggled as COVID-19 has changed her school experience.
"We just have seen how hard the pandemic has been for her to be able to be in the place that she needs to be, and he’s just been extremely concerned about it," Rachel Trotter said.
Other students asked questions about masks; sex education curriculum; gun violence in schools; water access and the public use of lands sacred to Indigenous people; LGBTQ students' mental health; what can be done to give the middle class a voice; and how students can best get involved in their community.
Cox encouraged students, each of whom had been selected based on "academic achievements and civic engagement," to continue getting involved politically and to find opportunities to serve others.
"I want to thank all of you for those questions, you didn’t take it easy on me, you asked the hard questions," he said. "I apologize for not always having the right answers, or all of the answers, but I want you to know that there are lots of people that are in your corner."