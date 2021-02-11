OGDEN — Growing up, Heather Gerrard was surrounded by educators — her mom, some aunts, some great aunts, she said. When the anthropology degree she was pursuing at the University of Utah felt like it wasn't the right fit, she turned to education.
"Education just was always something that was in my life and something that I understood," Gerrard said.
Gerrard, an assistant principal at Ogden High School, was named assistant principal of the year by the Utah Association of Secondary School Principals, the organization announced earlier this month.
She has spent her entire career in the Ogden School District, with most of her time at Ogden High. Gerrard began as a history and English teacher at Mt. Ogden Junior High School in 2006, eventually moving on to Ogden High in 2010 as an Advanced Placement history and English teacher.
During her first few summers as a teacher, she said, she didn't know what to do with herself. So, she got more involved in other opportunities at the school. She became a student government advisor and spent time as a cheer coach, and she eventually was awarded a grant to travel to Washington, D.C., to help develop curriculum surrounding the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights.
"All of those things really helped me be a better teacher," Gerrard said. "That was my goal."
When Gerrard was brought on at Ogden High, in addition to teaching, she served as the district's international baccalaureate coordinator. She soon became the district's advanced placement coordinator — a position she still occupies — as well as its secondary honors pathways specialist and secondary language arts specialist. Gerrard also helped develop Utah's core curriculum for English language arts.
Each of those positions fueled her passion of not just helping students from all demographics succeed during their time in high school, but also finding success once they graduate.
"That work that I did as a teacher helped me understand how important it is that we don't say this student is for this pathway and this student is for this pathway, but that we help get students to where they want to be," she said.
As she became increasingly engaged in education at the district and state level, Gerrard said it felt like her natural next step was to pursue a master's degree in education administration. After finishing her graduate degree in 2013, she was tapped in 2016 to step into the assistant principal position at Ogden High.
Her efforts as assistant principal were recognized in the same year that Ogden High pulled ahead as the high school with the top graduation rate in Weber County, according to a report from the Utah State Board of Education. In 2020, 95.9% of seniors at the school graduated — a steady increase from 90.3% in 2019 and 87.4% in 2018.
“That doesn’t happen by accident," said Superintendent Rich Nye of the accomplishment at a Dec. 10, 2020, school board meeting. "That happens with intentionality and moving the needle on things that matter and participating, knowing our students, what matters most to them.”
Nye went on to cite data showing that the district's rising graduation numbers are not artificially inflated. Students at Ogden High and throughout the Ogden School District, he said, have in recent years seen increased success in categories across the board.
"While we’ve increased the graduation rate, we’ve also increased things like student participation in advanced coursework," he said. "So it’s not only are they graduating, they’re graduating prepared for postsecondary pursuits at greater rates as well."
According to Gerrard, that statement tracks at Ogden High. Since her first year as assistant principal, she said, the number of advanced placement tests taken at the school has increased from 120 to 570, and students are passing the exams at a higher rate. Concurrent enrollment has also increased by 20%, she added.
The award, from Gerrard's perspective, is not an indication of what she has done in her position, but rather shows the significant progress Ogden High as a whole has made and that the rest of the state is taking notice.
"This is Ogden High," she said. "It's the work of the teachers, it's the work of the counselors. It's definitely a community award, I feel, more than anything."
Ogden High Principal Shauna Haney, however, said the recognition is well-earned and that "there is not anyone else I know who is more deserving."
"She is kind, hard working and most importantly she wants what is best for our students," Haney wrote in an email. "She has so much knowledge when it comes to our school and our district because she has been here for quite some time, first as a teacher, a teacher specialist, the IB coordinator and now as an administrator. Heather is amazing and I am so lucky that I get to work with her. She makes my job easier every single day."
According to Ogden School District spokesperson Jer Bates, this is the third time in four years that administrators in the district have been recognized by the statewide organization. In 2018, former Ben Lomond High School Principal Dale Wilkinson was named principal of the year, and in 2019 former Ogden High principal Luke Rasmussen was awarded the same honor.