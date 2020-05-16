OGDEN — The Ogden School District Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday to approve a temporary boundary proposal to accommodate students from Polk Elementary while their school is renovated — right after a public hearing on the topic.
The boundary plan includes the same school boundaries that Superintendent Rich Nye proposed to the district’s Board of Education at its meeting on March 19. During Polk’s renovation, most elementary students living within that school’s boundaries will attend either Taylor Canyon or Wasatch, while a small portion will go to New Bridge.
A revision to the plan prior to the hearing allows the Advanced Learning Academy — a program for gifted elementary students — to remain in its current location at Taylor Canyon Elementary, as announced in a post on the district’s Facebook page and in the Google Form the district used to collect public comment. Under the original boundary proposal discussed on March 19, the program would have been relocated to Hillcrest Elementary.
Eight members of the public weighed in through the Google Form used to collect comments prior to and during the hearing. Three of these comments concerned the boundary proposal, and all were in support. The other five comments addressed unrelated topics.
“Thank you for listening to the parents of the ALA (Advanced Learning Academy) program and for allowing their ALA students to continue their learning at Taylor Canyon Elementary,” wrote Amber Allred, a resident of Ogden. “It appears careful consideration has been given to balance out the number of students in each location during Polk’s remodel.”
Allred’s concern about the ALA program is representative of much of the feedback the district has received as the proposal has been under discussion.
The location of ALA was the most significant community concern the district encountered when developing the boundary plan. Most parents registered concern about this well before the hearing, in surveys that were sent to parents by the district.
The first survey was sent to all parents at the four elementary schools that will be affected by the proposal (Polk, Wasatch, Taylor Canyon and New Bridge), according to Jer Bates, spokesperson for the district. The vast majority of the respondents to this survey were parents of students in the ALA program who were concerned about the program’s location, Bates said.
A second survey was sent to parents of ALA students, asking them if they would prefer that ALA be located at Taylor Canyon, Hillcrest or James Madison. The vast majority of those respondents indicated that they wanted the program to remain at Taylor Canyon Elementary. Of those respondents, 86 wanted the ALA program to remain at Taylor Canyon, 23 wanted it moved to Hillcrest and 12 wanted it moved to James Madison, Bates said.
“We appreciate the community engaging in the conversation with us,” Nye said at the hearing. “ ... The feedback was resoundingly that they would really like to see ... (ALA) stay at Taylor Canyon.”