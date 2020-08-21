The Ogden school board approved a second round of bond sales, of around $30 million and not to exceed $32 million, at a board meeting Thursday night to help fund ongoing and future school construction projects in the district.
Last year, the board approved a sale of $30 million in bonds, the first phase from the $87 million bond measure that voters approved in 2018.
The method for the second round of bond sales is the same as the 2019 sale. The amount is the same and the bonds are funding the same projects.
The key difference with this second round of bonds is that their terms will be over a 15-year period instead of 20 years, something that's been long explored by the district.
"Last year, we sold 20-year bonds. These bonds are going to be issued for 15 years, so you’ll be paying them off more quickly," said Dale Okerlund, senior vice president at Lewis Young Robertson and Burningham, a municipal advisory and consulting firm in Salt Lake City.
"In these days of low interest rates, shortening the term does a lot more to lower the interest bill than any interest rate consideration," Okerlund said during the board meeting.
Thursday's approval is of course the second in a series of three rounds of bond sales stemming from the 2018 bond approval. The bonds were approved to fund construction projects at Wasatch, Horace Mann, T.O. Smith and Polk elementary schools.
"Our intent is to issue another $30 million in a couple months, then next year, phase three, we’ll have a balance of about $2 million outstanding to fund our construction projects," district business administrator Zane Woolstenhulme told the school board.
The Wasatch project involved adding a whole new classroom wing to the school, and that project has been completed. Demolition of Polk is well under way, and the Horace Mann project is also humming along.
Woolstenhulme said the district anticipates getting bids for the T.O. Smith project soon.