Preliminary vote counts for school board elections in Weber and Davis counties Tuesday night saw the potential unseating of incumbents in the Ogden School District and a low turnout for write-in hopefuls who advocated for a five-day school week in the Davis School District.
Davis School DistrictTwo write-in candidates who were vocal opponents of the district’s hybrid schedule appeared to gain little traction in Davis County’s preliminary ballot counts.
The biggest issue facing the Davis School District Board of Education in recent months has been the debate over school scheduling in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The district initially started school Aug. 25 with a hybrid schedule, which opponents said limited students’ ability to receive a quality education. Proponents of the schedule said it reduced the likelihood of students and teachers contracting COVID-19. The board voted in September to move to a four-day school week, which began Sept. 28 for elementary schools and Nov. 2 for secondary schools.
Two parents, Emilie Daly and Brittanie Dawn Flint, joined the election as write-in candidates in response to their objection to the hybrid schedule. Daly ran in District 2 and Flint in District 4. Neither candidate had contact information listed on their website.
Daly’s opponents in District 2 include current Board President John Robison and Amanda Olson. As of Tuesday night, Robison had 53.16% of the popular vote.
When the board called a special meeting to discuss whether it would go forward with moving out of the hybrid schedule, Robison was the only member of the board to dissent to moving elementary schools to a four-day-a-week schedule on Sept. 28 instead of Nov. 2.
“If we separate the secondary and elementary, the thing that gives me a little bit of concern is whether we’re going to adequately allow for the time needed for those who are in a compromised situation — whether they’re students at the elementary level or whether they’re teachers — that those individuals will be given the kind of time that they might need,” he said at the meeting.
Robison told the Standard-Examiner on Tuesday night that as he continues on the board, he plans to be flexible with school schedules as the situation regarding the pandemic continues to evolve.
“We come up with what we think is the best answer and then continue to evaluate the situation in the district,” Robison said.
Olson did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment Tuesday night. According to her website, she has previously worked as a researcher and instructor at the university level. Her bio on the county’s election website said she hoped to advocate for marginalized voices and “listen to and support teachers and families.”
In District 4, Flint faced incumbent Brigit Gerrard, who otherwise ran unopposed. As of Tuesday night, the state’s election website said Gerrard had received 16,751 votes and 100% of the popular vote.
Liz Mumford, another incumbent, appeared to win by a landslide Tuesday night. She had more than 10,000 votes over her opponent, Gary Widders, according to the state’s election website.
Mumford’s website says she hopes to continue her work to increase graduation rates, raise test scores and participation in advanced academic programs, improve mental health support and better compensate teachers. Widders ran on a platform of fiscal conservatism and reducing property taxes.
Ogden School District
As of Tuesday night, two incumbents on the Ogden School District Board of Education were behind their opponents.
Arlene Anderson, challenging Board President Don Belnap in District 1, was ahead by a slim margin of 41 votes. She would be the only person of Hispanic heritage on the board if elected.
“Our minority population, which is Hispanic-Latino, is now the majority, and we currently don’t have any representation,” Anderson said in a call Tuesday night. According to Utah State Board of Education enrollment figures for 2020, approximately 50.8% of students in the Ogden School District are Hispanic.
Among Anderson’s goals is to bring more parent and student engagement to the district. On her website, she lists one of her achievements as making PTA meetings at Odyssey Elementary bilingual for the school’s Spanish-speaking parents.
Belnap did not answer calls made Tuesday night to a phone number listed on Weber County’s election website. While he does not have a Facebook page or website touting his platform, Belnap has sat on the school board for 15 years.
In elections past, Belnap told the Standard-Examiner that one of his top priorities is improving school proficiency and graduation rates. He has helped oversee numerous construction and renovation projects, including one at Ogden High School’s historically significant building, during his tenure on the board.
Jeremy Shinoda was selected in December 2019 to act as an interim board member representing District 4 after Sunni Wilkinson stepped down. He and his opponent, Amber Allred, were the two finalists for the position.
The two faced off again in elections, where Shinoda trails Allred by nearly 1,000 votes — more than 40% of ballots counted Tuesday night.
“I’m still in shock,” Allred said of the numbers.
She hopes to see parents get more involved in their students’ education and find more ways to support teachers, and added that she admires what Shinoda has done in the position over the last year.
Shinoda said he is proud of his work and the campaign he ran, and wouldn’t change anything. He called to congratulate Allred on Tuesday night and said he is hopeful about what she will do on the board and looks forward to the ideas she will bring to the table.
“I will remain active in the community and keep being a voice for people who want change for the better,” said Shinoda, who is a member of Ogden’s Diversity Affairs commission.
Another incumbent, Nancy Blair, was ahead in District 5 by 185 votes — just less than 5% of ballots counted — Tuesday night. She is facing Sue Ann Burton, who ran against her in the 2016 election. Both women have experience as elementary school teachers. If elected, this would be Blair’s second term.
Jennifer Zundel and Susan Richards, who are incumbents on the board in districts 3 and 6 respectively, both ran unopposed.
Weber School District
Incumbents ran unopposed for the three seats up for grabs in the Weber School District. Paul Widdison in District 4, Douglas Hurst in District 5 and Jon Ritchie in District 7 all won each of their campaigns for reelection.