OGDEN — Those who’ve been thinking about running for a seat on the Ogden school board have the chance to try out the experience with a one-year term, if they live in District 4.
It could be a good experience for “somebody who maybe thinks, ‘I might like to serve on the school board, I’m not sure if I’m ready to sign up for a four-year commitment,’” said Jer Bates, communications director for Ogden School District. “Great — here’s basically a one-year ... sample.”
Sunni Wilkinson, the current board member representing District 4, will be moving out of the area, preventing her from continuing in the role.
Ogden School District’s Board of Education is seeking applicants to fill Wilkinson’s position for a limited one-year term starting Dec. 12 and ending Dec. 31, 2020.
As part of the November 2020 election, voters will decide who will fill the seat for the remaining two years of Wilkinson’s original term, Bates said.
“That same person who’s appointed may choose to run, they may not choose to run,” Bates said. “It could be somebody different.”
An applicant must be a registered voter in District 4, maintain primary residence in District 4 and cannot be an employee of the school district. Any applicant who meets these criteria will be interviewed by the board, Bates said in an email.
The board will interview applicants in an open meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5. The person selected will be announced at the board’s regular meeting on Dec. 12.
Interested applicants should submit a letter describing their community involvement, connection to Ogden School District (including if their children have attended Ogden schools), reasons they want to be a board member, how long they’ve been residents of district 4 and a statement that they understand the time and financial commitment required.
A board member’s financial commitment could vary based on their situation, according to information shared by Bates, but could include items like the cost of transportation or child care to enable board members to execute their duties.
Board members receive $4,800 per year as compensation, and board members are eligible to receive health insurance for themselves and their dependents, with the cost covered by the district, as well as $50,000 in term life insurance.
A board member’s time commitment includes regular board meetings, work sessions, district functions and committee meetings, according to information shared by Bates. The board’s meeting schedule is available on the district’s website with other board information.
The full position description is posted on Ogden School District’s website, on the page about the Board of Education. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, to Paula Bosgieter at bosgieterp@ogdensd.org.