OGDEN — The Ogden School District has joined the Davis School District as one of two school districts in the state to receive systemwide accreditation.
In most school districts, each secondary school goes through an individual accreditation process. To achieve systemwide accreditation, however, the external review goes beyond secondary schools to assess elementary schools and all other programs within a district.
"We are a system of schools, so when we launched down this road we identified, hey, we’re seeing pockets of success, things are going well in some schools, accreditation in the secondary schools, but how are we doing as a whole?" said Superintendent Rich Nye at a school board meeting Thursday.
Both the Davis and Ogden school districts go through Cognia, a global nonprofit accreditation network. It accredits 36,000 schools and systems in 85 countries, according to the organization's website.
Seven educators from both within and outside of Utah began the process in November, and the Ogden School District was notified of its accreditation in March. But not only did the district pass the review, it received much higher marks than most school systems.
Cognia evaluated the district's performance in 31 categories. It received the highest rating, "impacting" or "embeddedness," in 25 of those categories. The organization classified six as "improving," and the district did not receive any of the lowest mark — "initiating."
"When we talk embeddedness, that is really programs, initiatives, deeply ingrained in the culture of a system," said Assistant Superintendent Chad Carpenter at the Thursday board meeting. "Some might say it’s leader-proof — some great things happen, but when that leader leaves, things start to fall apart. We are striving for embeddedness in our system to where it is something that continues to thrive, and grow, and improve."
Each school or system is given an overall score on Cognia's Index of Education Quality ranging from 100-400. The upper end of the network average over the last five years is 283. The Ogden School District scored 352.
In the accreditation the Davis School District received last year, it also scored well above average at about 339. That assessment rated the district as "impacting" in 17 categories, "improving" in 13 and "initiating" one — the degree to which “the learning culture promotes creativity, innovation and collaborative problem-solving.”
Although Ogden and Davis are the only accredited districts in the state, Cognia lists approximately 500 Utah schools as accredited on its website. That includes schools in the nearby Box Elder, Morgan and Weber school districts, as well as local charter and private schools.
Each school in Utah undergoes accreditation every five years, so Ogden School District will next be evaluated during the 2025-26 academic year. The process is intensive and includes a deep dive into district records to analyze student achievement, as well as the effectiveness of district policies. The team of educators assigned to assess the school conduct hundreds of interviews with district employees, school board members, parents and students.
One junior high student who was interviewed during the recent accreditation process said, "I feel safe, strong and welcome. I know what is happening and what I need to do. I love school and school is magical."
The systemwide accreditation comes as graduation rates have consistently risen in the school district, of which 75% of students are economically disadvantaged and 18 of 19 schools are classified as Title I — having a high rate of students in poverty — by the U.S. Department of Education. In 2018, 77.3% of students graduated. That rose to 79% in 2019 and 81.6% in 2020, according to the Utah State Board of Education.
"This doesn’t mean we’ve arrived," Nye said of the accreditation. "It means we are very much on the right path to leading to student impact and creating the conditions to empower delivering on our vision and mission, empowering education, empowering excellence in education in a safe, nurturing learning environment."