As Utah grapples with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, local school districts are sorting through myriad logistical hurdles and challenges as they seek to soften the impact from Gov. Gary Herbert's two-week soft closure of schools last week.
The impacts are countless. One of the areas affected is how schools will conduct school board meetings in the near future.
The Davis School District canceled its meeting scheduled for this week.
The Ogden School District convened an emergency meeting Monday night and plans to still hold its regularly scheduled meeting this Thursday, albeit in a virtual and digital format.
Weber School District spokesperson Lane Findlay said there's currently no update on the district's scheduled board meeting for April 8, but given how fast the situation is changing, some adjustments may be made for that meeting.
Over the weekend, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged people to avoid gatherings of 50 people or more.
In another example of how rapidly changing the coronavirus situation is, President Donald Trump said at a Monday morning press conference that the White House was urging people to not gather in groups of 10 or more, avoid bars and restaurants, refrain from travel, and home school their children if possible.
At the Ogden board meeting Monday night, the school board expressed a desire to continue with its regularly scheduled meeting this Thursday, March 19, but in a virtual setting.
The public is invited to comment and participate, just not in person, district spokesperson Jer Bates said.
District superintendent Rich Nye told members of the board that further details and instruction on how the meeting will proceed will be figured out in the next couple days and sent out to parents, students and the community.
At least one board member was already well-versed in electronic meetings: Jeremy Shinoda, who joined Monday's meeting virtually from afar.
The potential shift to digital meetings comes at a time when the Ogden district is planning to close Polk Elementary after this school year ends and reopen Wasatch Elementary in the fall, meaning school boundary adjustments that Bates says will affect some 600 students.
There's the possibility of many meetings, not just on the school board side of things, moving to a remote or electronic format.
The Utah Legislature moved last week to allow remote meetings in case of an emergency such as the current pandemic.
According to Utah Code 52-4-207, there are some logistical hurdles to clear in order for public entities such as school boards to conduct electronic meetings.
Part of the code states, "A public body may not hold an electronic meeting unless the public body has adopted a resolution, rule, or ordinance governing the use of electronic meetings."
It's unclear whether the Ogden or Weber school districts have such rules in place. Questions sent to the Weber district about whether its board has adopted specific rules weren't immediately answered.
According to Davis School District spokesperson Chris Williams, the Davis district has a policy in place (DSD School Board policy 1B-030) to account for electronic meetings.
"A quorum of the Board shall be physically present at an anchor location for all meetings. Board members who wish to participate in a meeting by electronic means shall make reasonable efforts to notify the Board president or vice-president no fewer than three (3) days prior to the meeting in order for arrangements to be made for the electronic meeting. The Board president or vice-president shall make reasonable efforts to give notice of the electronic meeting to all other Board members at least twenty-four (24) hours prior to the meeting, including a description of the electronic connection. The member’s electronic presence at a meeting shall be announced at the meeting and recorded in the minutes," part of the policy reads.
Bates said he wasn't sure if the Ogden district has enacted such a policy and, therefore, the possibility exists that Thursday's meeting could be canceled.
Even if a board or public body conducts an electronic meeting, the Utah Code requires there to be an "anchor location" for the meeting, which could be impacted by the CDC's in-person gathering guidelines.
According to the Utah Code, a public body that convenes an electronic meeting "must establish one or more anchor locations for the public meeting, at least one of which is in the building and political subdivision where the public body would normally meet if they were not holding an electronic meeting."
The body must also provide "space and facilities at the anchor location so that interested persons and the public may attend and monitor the open portions of the meeting."
And, "if comments from the public will be accepted during the electronic meeting, (the body must) provide space and facilities at the anchor location so that interested persons and the public may attend, monitor, and participate in the open portions of the meeting."