OGDEN — The Ogden School District is considering beginning the process to become the first public school district in Utah to offer the full international baccalaureate program.
At a school board meeting last week, district administrators presented the proposal and an email was sent to parents in the district on Monday. Under the program, the IB program at Ogden High School would be expanded to include instruction beginning in kindergarten at T.O. Smith Elementary School and continuing into Mt. Ogden Junior High School.
“When you think of what would be an ideal education — the ideal environment, what we want our students to experience, what we want our teachers to experience — really a lot of what the international baccalaureate programs offer is that ideal, in my opinion,” Assistant Superintendent Chad Carpenter said at the school board meeting.
The Ogden School District has been exploring the option since April of last year, Carpenter said. It assembled a committee to look into the option and consulted with other IB schools throughout the state. In Utah, there are 11 high schools that offer IB courses, while there are only three junior highs or middle schools and three elementary schools that feature IB.
Currently, Ogden High offers two IB programs — a diploma program and a career-related program. Students can opt into either program, with the first being more focused on academics and the second more focused on an eventual career, following career and technical education courses.
While the career-related program is new this year, the diploma program has been running at Ogden High for nearly a decade. During that time, according to IB coordinator and counselor Alexi Flint, the data has shown that students who graduate from the program are more likely to pursue a higher education, more likely to be accepted at a selective-enrollment university and also tend to stay enrolled and prove successful in university studies.
“The biggest thing they are telling us is that they are 100% prepared for college,” Flint said. “I have a background as a school counselor, and a lot of our students go to the first couple years of college and it’s rough, they drop out. It’s too much, they can’t really handle it.”
She continued, “Our IB students come back time and time again and tell us, ‘It’s a breeze, it was way easier than my IB stuff. I know what I’m doing, I’m prepared.’”
One of the hopes in growing the program, presenters said, is to make IB more accessible and inclusive in one of the most diverse districts in the state. In the current senior cohort of the diploma program, set to graduate in 2021, there are 13 students. Of them, 77% are white, 15% are Asian, 7% Hispanic and 15% identify as multiracial.
Those numbers starkly contrast with districtwide demographics. According to state enrollment data, in the Ogden School District 50.9% of students are Hispanic, 41.7% are white, 3% are multiracial, 2% are Black, 0.8% are American Indian, 0.7% are Asian and 0.5% are Pacific Islander.
“We heard a lot of students expressing feelings of not seeing themselves in the programs either,” McMickell said, discussing the exploratory team’s work gathering anecdotal information about the IB program. “So there’s system barriers, and because of longstanding system barriers, they’re self-selecting out of opportunity because they don’t see themselves in those opportunities.”
The elementary and junior high programs, unlike the high school programs, would be adopted schoolwide. Getting students involved from an early age and increasing their familiarity with the IB, Carpenter, Flint and McMickell each contended, would likely increase the diversity of and participation in the program.
“From grade K on, I want all of our students to fully see themselves as part of our experience, and see everything that’s available as part of our educational experience as open to them,” McMickell continued.
Students from throughout the district, and even outside the district, would be welcome to travel to take part in IB programs at each of the three schools. Ogden School District is currently exploring transportation options to make participation accessible to every student in the district, Superintendent Rich Nye said.
Bringing students into T.O. Smith Elementary to join IB would likely bolster its numbers, which are expected to dwindle after the district announced last month it would consolidate its Spanish dual language immersion program. The classes will move from that school and Bonneville Elementary School to East Ridge Elementary School, which is set to replace Horace Mann Elementary School.
If the Ogden School District decides to pursue expanding its IB program, it plans to widely publicize the decision in an effort to recruit new students to attend.
After exploring the option, the Ogden school board will eventually vote on the proposal. If approved, both Mt. Ogden Junior High and T.O. Smith Elementary will begin implementing the IB program starting next school year.
Under a potential IB program, teachers would undergo additional training to, on the junior high level, learn to implement interdisciplinary instruction and, on the elementary school level, transdisciplinary instruction.
Students in junior high would work to apply what they are learning across subjects, and students in elementary would follow a “program of inquisition,” focusing on getting to know themselves as a learner and the world around them. The elementary school program would be capped with an exhibition where students present on their experience in IB, while junior high students would work toward a personal project — which Carpenter compared to an Eagle Scout project — to be completed in 10th grade.
“We certainly believe that there’s a lot of opportunities for students, teachers alike and for our district to have another program, and I’ll say another one because I think we’re rich in things that we offer, but one more layer that would be world-renowned,” Carpenter said.