OGDEN — Ogden School District is on track to pay for the ongoing teacher salary increase approved by the district’s board toward the end of last school year.
The 5.7% pay increase for teachers, estimated to cost about $1.5 million per year, went into effect during this 2019-2020 academic year.
In June 2019, the Ogden school board voted against raising property taxes to fund the increase in teacher pay, planning to pay for it with the boost in revenue that the district would see when the Ogden Business Depot Redevelopment Area, or RDA, expired later in 2019.
RDAs are used to spur development and grow the taxable value of property within a designated redevelopment area, ideally benefiting both private and public entities participating in the effort.
Redevelopment areas accomplish this by freezing the taxable value of property within the designated area for a specific period or up to a certain dollar amount, according to prior reporting by the Standard-Examiner. Any increases in property tax revenue while the RDA is in effect go toward redevelopment in the area, a process known as Tax Increment Financing.
This means that public entities forego increases in tax revenue in the short-term to reap larger gains in the long-term, when the redevelopment leads to higher property values and, consequently, higher tax revenue.
The taxable value of property within the BDO RDA had been frozen since the RDA was created in 1998, a year after the land was deeded free of charge to Ogden City by the federal government, which used the site as a defense depot. When the site was owned by the federal government, it was tax exempt, so it did not generate tax revenue for the district prior to the creation of the RDA, said Zane Woolstenhulme, business administrator for Ogden School District.
So far, everything’s going according to the Ogden school board’s plan to pay for the teacher salary increase with the new BDO tax revenue, according to Woolstenhulme.
“We’ll start to see the benefit of the taxes that those taxpayers (in the BDO) are paying, and it’s going to enhance our budget to the tune of about $2.8 million, about half of which is going to help pay higher teacher salaries so that we can retain our teachers and remain competitive with surrounding school districts,” Woolstenhulme said. This number is based on estimates and Woolstenhulme’s conversations with Ogden City officials, he said.
“The balance of that money is going to be able to be used to help pay for district indebtedness, and that’s going to take the load off of the residents, to a certain extent, and that’s a good thing,” he continued.
The district expects to see this $2.8 million increase annually, Woolstenhulme said.
The district’s portion of BDO tax revenue will be $3.5 million, but 20% of that amount — about $700,000 — will be part of the State Basic Program, a formula that equalizes funding across Utah school districts, Woolstenhulme said.
Each district is allotted a fixed sum through the State Basic Program, he said, and the state makes up the funds a district is not able to generate — so the $700,000 increase in local funding will result in a $700,000 decrease from the state, leaving the district with $2.8 million of the original $3.5 million.
The $1.4 million that will go toward teacher salaries will nearly cover the teacher raise, which Woolstenhulme estimates will cost about $1.5 million per year, leaving the district to find about $100,000 elsewhere in its budget.
However, the $2.8 million won’t kick in until the 2021 fiscal year, which runs from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021. In this intervening year, Woolstenhulme said, the Ogden school board budgeted to pay for the teacher salary increase with its fund balance, which is the district’s carryover in funds from prior years.