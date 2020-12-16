OGDEN — Students in the Ogden School District have a little longer to wait until summer break, the district announced Monday in an email to parents.
The district tacked on one more day at the end of the school year to make up for time lost when classes were canceled in September after a severe windstorm hit the Wasatch Front. Instead of ending on May 27, students’ last day of school will be May 28.
“This change will help our schools to meet the minimum number of required instructional days during the school year,” the email read.
Under state law, districts must conduct a minimum of 990 instructional hours over 180 days each academic year. Due to the strain placed on educators by the COVID-19 pandemic, more than half of the districts in the state sought a waiver to the policy before the school year began, according to state school board Deputy Superintendent of Policy Angela Stallings.
Ogden was not among the districts which submitted a waiver. Spokesperson Jer Bates said the Ogden School District opted out of pursuing a waiver because after analyzing district-specific data, administrators did not see a need for one. Without a waiver, the district is mandated to make up any school days that are canceled, including cancellations brought on by unforeseen events.
Reaching speeds of nearly 100 mph, the winds that swept through Ogden on Sept. 8 knocked out power, felled trees and damaged buildings.
Bates told the Standard-Examiner in September that about half the schools in the district were without power immediately after the storm. Toppled trees accounted for most of the damage on district property, but some limbs landed on power lines connected to schools.
Classes at all schools in the district were canceled on Sept. 8. Early the next morning, the district tweeted, “Due to continued widespread power outages and continued hazardous conditions all school locations and Ogden Online will remain closed today, Wednesday, September 9, 2020.”
Most students in the district returned to class on Sept. 10, but due to a continued power outage at the buildings, Highland and Mount Ogden junior high schools did not resume until Sept. 14.
Because of the extended cancellation, the two junior high schools will have to make up an additional two days of school. The district has not yet decided when those days will be made up but hopes to make a choice as soon as possible, Bates said.
“Our goal is to make a decision during January. We are still gathering feedback and deliberating when to add those days,” he added.
The district may reduce the length of an existing break for those schools or further extend the school year. As of right now, according to Bates, the district has not identified a preferred option.
The email to parents said, “An update will be provided in the coming weeks.”