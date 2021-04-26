OGDEN — Rich Nye will leave his post as Ogden School District superintendent in June, the school board announced in an email to parents Monday.
The school board will hold a special session Wednesday to commence the search process for Nye's replacement. He will continue overseeing the district until his contract ends June 30.
"The Board of Education wishes to express our appreciation to Dr. Nye for the outstanding leadership and service he has provided to Ogden School District, first as a curriculum and assessment director and then as the Ogden School District Superintendent," the emailed letter read.
Nye is moving on to become superintendent of Granite School District in Salt Lake County, where he will take the place of retiring Superintendent Martin Bates. Granite School District is nearly six times larger than Ogden School District with 61,851 students, according to Utah State Board of Education data. It is the third largest school district in the state.
The outgoing superintendent has overseen the Ogden School District since 2017, when he was selected to take over after the retirement of Sandy Coroles. Prior to that, he was the deputy superintendent of student achievement for the Utah State Board of Education.
In the 2016-17 school year, just before Nye was appointed, the graduation rate was 75%. During Nye's tenure, the rate increased to 81.6%. While that number is still below the state graduation rate of 88.2%, it represents a double digit improvement since the 2015-16 school year, when just 68% of students graduated.
Much of this growth the school board attributed in its letter to NEXUS Elevated, a framework the district adopted in 2016 to improve literacy and increase graduation rates.
"During the past four years Dr. Nye has overseen the establishment of NEXUS Elevated, the strategic plan for Ogden School District which has accelerated growth and improvement and will remain as a foundation for continued success," the letter read.
Other changes that have come to the district as part of NEXUS Elevated include the district's recent systemwide accreditation, the establishment of Ogden Online and the development of a wireless network to provide internet to students at home.
Nye's successor will be charged with ensuring the plan stays on the same trajectory. At the Wednesday special session, the school board will discuss and formalize the process for identifying who will be in that role.
The meeting is open to the public and will be held at 4 p.m. at the district offices, 1950 Monroe Blvd. It will also be streamed online. In addition to public comment given during the meeting, the district is also accepting input via email to communications@ogdensd.org.
"The Board of Education extends our best wishes to Dr. Nye in this new endeavor," the school board wrote. "The board also expresses our gratitude to each member of our school district and community for your contributions to our recent triumphs and we look forward to your continued participation in the ongoing successes of Ogden School District and our students."