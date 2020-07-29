Students in the Ogden School District now have a new first day of school: Wednesday, Aug. 26.
The OSD school board, at a 30-minute special board session called Wednesday evening, approved a delayed start to the 2020-21 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic that moves the first day of school from Aug. 20 to Aug. 26 for all students except kindergarteners, whose first day will be Sept. 2.
The first three days of school, Aug. 26-28, will be half days (minimum days) for students.
Teachers, staff and administrators will use the back half of those days to go over what things work well, what things don't work well and what things need to change regarding each school's health protocols in the district's reopening plan.
Teachers and staff will still be at schools on Aug. 20-21 and 24-25, days that will now be used to finalize classroom and curriculum preparations as well as ironing out protocols in the district's reopening plan.
The district plans to make up the four missed August days later.
Previous student off-days, Oct. 23, Jan. 15 and March 22, would then become either in-building half days or virtual days. Another day off, Monday, Jan. 4, at the end of winter break, would become a regular school day.