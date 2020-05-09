OGDEN — Ogden School District's Board of Education is seeking public comment on the district's revised proposal for boundary adjustments to several elementary schools.
The district is pursuing boundary adjustments to accommodate students from Polk Elementary for two academic years while their school building is renovated.
The revised boundary plan includes the same school boundaries that Superintendent Rich Nye proposed to the district's Board of Education at its meeting on March 19, pictured above. Most elementary students living within Polk's boundaries will attend Taylor Canyon or Wasatch, while a small portion will go to New Bridge.
The revised plan allows the Advanced Learning Academy, a program for advanced elementary students, to remain in its current location at Taylor Canyon Elementary, as announced in a post on the district's Facebook page. Under the original boundary proposal discussed on March 19, the program would have been relocated to Hillcrest Elementary.
This change was made, in part, due to feedback from parents of students in the ALA program, according to Jer Bates, spokesperson for the district. ALA parents made up the majority of respondents to surveys that the district administered to parents. An overwhelming majority of ALA parents wanted their children to remain at Taylor Canyon, Bates said.
There were two primary themes in their reasons for wanting to stay, he said. The first was concern about the stability of the program, which had been moved in the past.
"Another relatively common theme is just minimizing disruption in light of everything that happened to students this year," Bates said.
The revised plan was announced in advance of a public hearing, where the public has another chance to weigh in on the boundary proposal. The hearing will be held virtually, streamed live on YouTube at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 14. It will take place during a regularly scheduled virtual board meeting, which will begin at 6 p.m. A public hearing is required before the district's board can approve the plan.
Because the hearing will be held virtually, the district created a Google Form to collect public comment. Comments will be read word for word to board members at the meeting, Bates said, though there are time limits for each comment. The Google Form, which describes the revised boundary plan, is posted on the district's Facebook page and website.
Under the original boundary plan, Nye proposed that the ALA program move to Hillcrest Elementary, which has the capacity for 700 students, though only 376 are currently enrolled, according to the presentation Nye made to the board on March 19. If ALA were to move to Hillcrest, 505 students would be enrolled, still well beneath its capacity, according to the presentation.
Under the revised plan, ALA would remain at Taylor Canyon Elementary, which would serve 529 students, just below the school's capacity of 545. This is an increase of about 175 students from Taylor Canyon's current enrollment of 354 students, according to the most recent enrollment data from the Utah State Board of Education.
Beyond the concerns of ALA parents, more recent enrollment projections made the revised proposal possible. A projection made in March estimated that Taylor Canyon's enrollment would expand to 643 students if ALA remained there, but updated mapping of the boundary areas detected some ALA students who had been counted twice in the original Taylor Canyon projection, Bates said.
The projections for the other affected schools remain unchanged, he said.
Across schools that were considered for boundary changes, the revised proposal would yield enrollments of 518 students at Wasatch (capacity of 600), 529 students at Taylor Canyon (capacity of 545) and 376 at Hillcrest (capacity of 700), according to Nye's board presentation and the updated projection provided by Bates.