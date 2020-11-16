OGDEN — Nearly three months since the beginning of the school year, Utah has not enacted a statewide school closure to limit the spread of COVID-19 like it did in March. On Nov. 24, however, the Ogden School District will hold a one-day practice run — just in case.
“It’s something we wanted to be prepared for all along, but it became much more pressing as we got further into the school year,” said Jer Bates, a spokesperson for the district.
An email sent to parents outlines the basics of what will happen on the district’s virtual learning day: students will each receive a laptop or tablet to take home on Nov. 23, teachers will prepare and deliver instruction remotely, students will participate in learning activities at home and can pick up a packaged breakfast and lunch outside their school.
Over the past couple of weeks, the Ogden School District has had some practice in moving schools to online learning. Ben Lomond High School closed for two weeks after a COVID-19 outbreak on Nov. 2 — two days before the district announced the virtual learning day. Mt. Ogden Junior High School was shut down the next day and Ogden High School followed on Nov. 6.
The district anticipates all of the schools will resume in-person classes before the virtual learning day.
Although each of the schools have now had a go at transitioning into a remote learning model, Bates said the district feels there is still more to be learned.
“We feel like it doesn’t negate the need to have all of our schools prepared for that possibility, including the three of our schools that are currently in online learning,” Bates said. “We can instead say, ‘Okay, we’ve been through it once. Now that we’ve been through it once, what went well, what can be improved upon?’”
The likelihood of a statewide shutdown forcing the entire district online is unclear. On Nov. 6, in the wake of a record-breaking surge in COVID-19 cases, the state’s largest teacher’s union called on Gov. Gary Herbert to move all secondary schools to remote learning. If he didn’t take action, it asked that local school boards make that move.
The governor’s office said in a statement it would take the request under advisement. But in an executive order outlining new measures to limit the spread of the disease issued Nov. 8, Herbert did not include school closures.
As of now, the district itself has not indicated that it is considering closing any of its schools without being prompted to do so by an outbreak at an individual school. Bates said the virtual learning day is in preparation to respond to potential state action, not future district plans to shut down.
“We believe that in-person instruction is extremely important for students academically and socially, especially our most at risk students,” Bates told the Standard-Examiner in an email last week. “However, we will always strive to act in the best interest of both student and employee health.”
Part of the district’s purpose in organizing a virtual learning day is improving its ability to remotely meet the needs of its at-risk students. Of the Ogden School District’s 19 schools, 18 are classified as Title I by the U.S. Department of Education, meaning they have high rates of poverty.
Some students experiencing poverty do not have access to the technology necessary to participate in online learning.
“If people aren’t following guidelines, it defeats the purpose of what we’re doing in school to protect students,” Bates said. “We need people to mimic those procedures outside of school so we can limit the spread throughout our community.”