OGDEN — Ogden School District is the latest district to announce that its high schools will offer "graduation walks" for the graduating class of 2020.
Seniors who participate in the walks will be able to be photographed in their caps and gowns and receive their diplomas, according to a district message sent to parents and seniors Monday evening. The walks will be scheduled, graduates will need to arrive at their assigned times and leave when finished, according to the message. Family from the same household can accompany them, the message says.
"All along, we've wanted to do as much as we can for this graduating class of 2020," said Jer Bates, spokesperson for the district. "But we've obviously been very restricted in what we can do based on health and safety guidelines."
The walks were made possible by the state's move from high-risk "red" status to moderate "orange" status in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the message says.
Ben Lomond and Ogden high schools will proceed with their virtual graduations, which are planned for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, respectively. George Washington High School aims to hold a traditional graduation ceremony in October if an event is possible under public health orders at that time. That school will not be holding graduation walks in May, according Bates.
Graduating seniors from Ogden and Ben Lomond say they appreciate the district's efforts to make their graduation as special as possible under the circumstances.
"I feel like (the graduation walks are) a good idea for right now, but I still feel like we should still have ... a regular graduation when everything blows over, just so that it's not just your family seeing your ... success," said Victoria Chavez, a senior who will graduate from Ben Lomond High School.
Kennedy Lafferty, also a student at Ben Lomond, agrees.
"I think (a delayed graduation) could be a cool last goodbye for our school because we didn't really get ... to say goodbye to teachers or our friends," Lafferty said.
Lafferty appreciated the drive-thru celebration that was held at Ben Lomond when students picked up their caps and gowns, she said. Teachers greeted the students, who stayed in their cars. The teachers gave students their caps and gowns, a little graduation box with candy and a little Scotty dog to represent Ben Lomond. Groups of teachers were cheering as the cars exited the parking lot, she said.
"The way they did it was cute," Lafferty said.
These Ben Lomond seniors aren't alone in wanting a traditional ceremony. Alyssa Gladwell, a senior at Ogden High School, says she'd also like to participate in an in-person ceremony if possible.
Gladwell went through a difficult time at the beginning of the school year, so she lost several credits, and she's worked hard to recoup those credits and graduate on time, she said.
"We appreciate they're still trying to give us a real ceremony, but ... it wouldn't be the same as in the big stadium," Gladwell said.
It was disappointing to have so many senior events canceled, she said — including senior prom, a sweethearts dance, senior week and senior sunrise.
"We're all really upset about it," Gladwell said about the cancellations. "... If they could give us a real ceremony when the whole thing is over, then I feel like it would kind of make up for it."
Bates said in a message that district leaders "remain open to considering the possibility of some sort of in-person celebration for our 2020 seniors," but he did not say whether a traditional graduation ceremony is still on the table for the class of 2020.
The district's plan to hold graduation walks was approved by the Weber-Morgan Health Department, the district message says. The district went through the same approval process as Weber School District, Bates said. As a result, the restrictions on the district's graduation walks mirror the restrictions on walks that will be held at Weber schools.
People are asked not to attend if ill and to limit a graduate's guests to members of the same household. Graduates and guests are also encouraged to wear face coverings and avoid congregating, according to the district message.
Divorced parents of graduates can be accommodated and should reach out to the school administration, Bates said.
Davis School District made a similar announcement last week, though that district is calling its walks "diploma walks" to distinguish them from the virtual graduation ceremonies, which will still be held as scheduled. Weber School District shared news of its plans to hold "graduation walks" on social media Monday morning. That district also plans to proceed with virtual graduation ceremonies.