OGDEN — Teachers at Shadow Valley Elementary welcomed back students on the first day of school in Ogden School District by presenting each student with a lei as they entered their classrooms Monday morning. There were also "aloha" photo booths, Principal Suzanne Bolar said.
Based on the smiling faces of students and staff, this warm welcome appeared to take the edge off the first-day-of-school nerves.
But if it weren't for the cars lining the streets in the surrounding neighborhood and the parents flooding the school hallways walking hand in hand with their children, you might not know it was the first day of school.
Mrs. Riliann Stettler's second grade class got right down to business coloring name tags, talking about their favorite parts of school as a group, and learning to alphabetize everyone's names before lining up in alphabetical order, all in a little over an hour.
Kindergarteners in Ogden district schools head back to school a week later, on Monday, Aug. 26.
Students in Weber and Davis districts head back to school Tuesday, Aug. 20, with the exception of some kindergartners in Weber School District, who start a week later than other grades.