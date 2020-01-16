OGDEN — An old school time capsule, buried in an Ogden school building in 1887, was opened in October in Salt Lake.
Held by the Utah State Archives, the event was open to the public.
The Ogden community made it known that Ogden wanted its own chance to look at the relics of the community’s history contained in the capsule.
When the Salt Lake opening of the time capsule was announced, the Utah State Archives said there was such a significant response from the Ogden area that they’d likely plan a local event highlighting the contents of the time capsule.
The time for that event in Ogden has finally arrived.
The contents of the time capsule will be unveiled at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Weber County Main Library at 2464 Jefferson Ave.
The contents of the time capsule will be on display until 5 p.m. Saturday.
Alan Barnett, local government archivist with the Utah Division of Archives and Records Service, said he was eager to spread the word about the local unveiling with the Ogden community because he knows that people the area are particularly interested in its history.
While on display at the library, the contents of the time capsule will be just one block away from where they were housed for more than 70 years, in the cornerstone of a school building that sat at the corner of 25th Street and Adams.
This building served as a home to the Congregationalist Ogden Academy, Ogden High School and Central Junior High over the course of its life.
It housed Central Junior High during the last 20 years of its service as a public school, from 1910-1939, before being used by Weber State, then Weber College.
The time capsule was found in the early 1960s when the building was demolished, Barnett said in October.
It stayed in storage at the school district offices, undisturbed, until several years ago, when the district reached out to the state archives to determine which of the district’s old records were worth keeping, Barnett said.
The box was cut open when it was first found in the early 1960s, Barnett said, but its contents weren’t examined carefully until the capsule was opened in October.
Some readers have expressed concern that this building was not located at 25th Street and Adams, but this location is correct.
When the new high school building on Harrison was completed, Central Junior High moved from the building at 25th Street and Adams to the old high school building just three blocks east, at 2563 Monroe Blvd., where James Madison Elementary now stands.
Though this building on Monroe went through changes, its location was home to Central Junior High, later called Central Middle School, from 1939 until 2007, when Central Middle finally closed, according to reporting by KSL.