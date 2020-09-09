Schools were closed in Weber County again on Wednesday after a rash of effects from a multi-day downslope wind event that caused significant, widespread damage.
Both the Ogden and Weber school districts sent out messages early Wednesday morning saying their schools were closed again due to power outages and wind-related safety concerns.
Weber State's announcement about its closure shortly followed.
"Power has been restored at all campus locations with the exception of University Village, which is a section of student housing in Ogden. Food and supplies are being provided to students living there," read part of a WSU statement.
"The university is assessing damage, which includes downed trees and signs. Several campus construction projects had supplies and equipment blown around. Minimal damage has been reported to buildings," the statement continued.
The full extent of damage to Weber State as well as schools in both the Ogden and Weber districts is unknown and won't be for some time.
The Weber district had already closed schools in the south end of the county, specifically the Bonneville High "cone," where the most damage was seen. Downed power lines and trees were preventing access to some streets near schools.
Davis School District announced late Tuesday its schools would be closed Wednesday. St. Joseph Catholic, Ogden Preparatory Academy and Layton Christian also closed Wednesday.
It's expected schools in Weber and Davis County will reopen Thursday.
