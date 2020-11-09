Another Weber County school will move to online instruction for the next two weeks due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
This time it's Snowcrest Junior High in Eden, according to the Weber School District on Monday.
At Snowcrest, a combination of six students and staff have recently tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in almost 100 quarantined students, or about one third, of the school's student body of 298.
Also, one third of the faculty and staff is isolated and quarantined according to the district.
Normally, state guidelines recommend a school goes to online learning once it reaches 15 cases between students, faculty and staff in a rolling two-week period.
"Given the circumstances, it was decided the school could not operate effectively with such limited staffing," read part of a WSD press release issued Monday morning.
Online instruction for students will start on Tuesday and the district indicated the school is scheduled to resume in-person learning on Monday, Nov. 23.
Snowcrest is the fourth Weber district school to close due to COVID-19, but it's the first junior high in the district. Three high schools — Roy, Bonneville and Weber — have all closed at one point since October.
Bonneville High is scheduled to resume in-person learning this Thursday while Weber students and staff are scheduled to return on Nov. 19.