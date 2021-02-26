ROY — After a video surfaced of a Sand Ridge Junior High School librarian reading aloud the N-word to a ninth grade English class, some parents and the Northern Utah chapter of Black Lives Matter are calling on the Weber School District to reassess how it approaches diversity in the classroom.
The video, which was posted to Facebook on Monday by Jacarri Kelley-Brown of Northern Utah Black Lives Matter, was originally recorded in November 2020.
According to the Weber School District, the word was written in the text of the book "Warriors Don't Cry" — a memoir written by Melba Patillo Bills, who was one of nine students to integrate Little Rock Central High School in 1957. The book was being read as part of a class project.
Kelley-Brown said after the librarian read the N-word, a Black student raised their hand and asked her not to use the derogatory term. According to Kelley-Brown, the librarian responded by telling that student to leave the classroom if they don't want to hear it again. Some white students, she added, spoke up as well.
"(Using the N-word is) unacceptable in any instance, especially when they're teenagers because they don't understand the difference," Kelley-Brown said. "It sends mixed messages, especially to white kids, that it’s OK because it’s something they’re quoting. ... The N-word is just a traumatizing word whether they’re reading it out of a book or not."
Lane Findlay, a spokesperson for the Weber School District, said the librarian regretted saying the word and subsequently attempted to make it up to the students by arranging for the author of the book to participate in a Q&A with the class over Zoom.
"It turned out to be a very positive, learning experience for everyone involved," Findlay wrote in an emailed statement.
In a text message to the Standard-Examiner, he added, "We feel the librarian could have done a better job handling the situation when the student raised the concern. We apologize for that and will do everything we can to make sure something like this doesn't happen again."
Kelley-Brown said she hopes the teachers will find a different way to teach students about Black history in the future, focusing instead on "Black excellence without retraumatizing Black people." From her perspective, that would include not reading books like "Warriors Don't Cry" for school projects and involving licensed therapists when traumatic parts of Black history are discussed.
Tiffany Alexander, a mother of two Black students who attend the school, agreed with the sentiment. She added that the incident with the librarian made her children feel uncomfortable at school and that she feels uneasy sending her children to Sand Ridge Junior High.
"When the adults use those words, the children feel like it’s OK to use those words, and then it's not a teachable moment at all," Alexander said.
Officials from the school and the district met with Kelley-Brown on Wednesday night to discuss a number of issues involving Black students at the school, including how they are disciplined. She said "it was a really productive conversation, but at the same time we've had this conversation a lot."
Both Kelley-Brown and her mother attended Sand Ridge Junior High as children, and Kelley-Brown says she often sees the same discrimination happening over and over again. One action she hopes to see the district take is implementing a written policy that prohibits faculty and staff from reading aloud derogatory terms such as the N-word.
According to Findlay, the district's Equity, Justice and Inclusion Team is looking into what kinds of policies it can put in place when it comes to reading aloud the N-word, and also discussing what additional training can be provided to teachers and staff.