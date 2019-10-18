LAYTON — At a public hearing Tuesday for the Davis School District, parents shared concerns about changes that have been made to a boundary proposal for the new elementary school being built in Layton.
“Tonight, we’ll be listening to this feedback, and we’ll have between now and the sixth of November ... to come up with a final proposal, and I guarantee you, there will be a lot of things looked at and a lot of neighborhoods driven,” said Darrell White, boundary consultant for the district, just prior to the hearing on Tuesday. “... We know that there are no perfect boundaries. We want these to be as perfect as we can make them.”
Parents who commented represented areas being moved to the new school’s boundaries, particularly areas that were slated in the original boundary proposal to remain in the boundaries of existing schools — and have since been moved to the boundaries of the new school.
The new school, currently called Elementary 63 by Davis School District, is being built at 2504 W. Sunburst Drive in west Layton, where there is continuing growth, according to the district’s website.
The proposed boundaries for the new school cover areas that were previously in the boundaries of Sand Springs, Ellison Park and Heritage elementary schools.
With the exception of a couple of streets moved from the boundaries of the new school back to Sand Springs, the boundary proposal for Sand Springs has not changed.
Christopher Whipple lives in a sliver on the western portion of Sand Springs’ current boundaries that are slated to move to the new school, but his children are in the Spanish immersion program at Sand Springs, so they will not be moved.
He expressed concern for a handful of families in his area that will be moved to the new school, while many others in the area will stay at Sand Springs because of their participation in the immersion program.
“I felt bad ... because my children are still going to go to the same school,” Whipple said. “... Maybe we need a little more understanding on why those seven families in our neighborhood couldn’t go to Sand Springs.”
The board could not respond to questions during the hearing, but the concerns were recorded so the boundary study group can provide a response at a later time.
A strip of land that had made up the northeastern portion of Ellison Park’s current boundaries in the original boundary proposal has been moved to the boundaries of the new school.
Parents in this area are concerned about the long distance their children would have to travel to the new school, especially that children would have to cross railroad tracks, which was a concern even when the area was in Ellison Park’s boundaries. In the event that children miss the bus, it would be a long walk to get to the new school building.
In another change to the original proposal, an additional portion of Heritage’s boundaries that is still being developed — a rectangle bounded on the east and west by 2200 West and Mala Drive and on the north and south by 750 South and 1000 South — will be moved to the new school.
There were concerns about the walking route from this area to the new school, particularly that there are no sidewalks on the west side of 2200 West and that the street is narrow.