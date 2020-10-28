After-school carnivals and costume parades, for many Americans, have become a multi-generational Halloween tradition. In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, whether PTAs should go on with hosting them has become a point of contention for parents and teachers.
Although Davis School District officials were not sure how many of its 62 elementary schools were holding celebrations, two schools in the district have drawn attention on a Facebook page that was started to advocate that the district remain on a hybrid schedule.
Holbrook and Parkside elementary schools, in Bountiful and Clearfield, have parties planned for Oct. 29 and 30. According to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, both schools have between one and five active cases of the virus and no students or teachers under quarantine. Still, both events attracted the criticism of parents and teachers.
“As a community member, it’s just a concern,” said Genevra Prothero, one of the parents who started the group Keep Hybrid for DSD, which has over 1,500 members. “Right now, we’re in the middle of a pandemic, and why are you hosting parties right now? Maybe it’s something you can do in individual classrooms, but not the whole school.”
Prothero initially posted about a costume parade at Parkside Elementary School after she said a teacher at the school brought the event to her attention. Despite her views on the large gatherings, she has since removed the post after the school clarified the parade would be outdoors and mask-wearing and social distancing would be enforced. The PTA at the elementary school did not respond to requests for comment.
In a post to update members on the situation, she wrote it is important that they hold schools and businesses responsible for the safety of the community.
“We will post about events that we have concerns with during the Halloween season,” the post read.
The event at Holbrook Elementary School will also have enforced mask-wearing and distancing between households, said PTA President Jenny Gibbons.
Holbrook’s celebration will include food trucks, trunk-or-treating, a costume fashion show, a photo booth and a dance mob, according to a Facebook post by the school. All of the events, Gibbons said, will require participants to follow state COVID-19 guidelines.
“We’ve referred to it as physical distancing and not social distancing because we feel like it’s important to still be social,” she added.
All activities, except for the dance mob, will require families to sign up for a virtual line to encourage distancing, an idea Gibbons said she got from Disneyworld.
When it comes to trunk-or-treating, state and federal recommendations are at odds. On the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s website, it is listed as a “higher risk” activity that is discouraged. State guidelines, however, say it is safe as long as cars are parked 6 feet apart, serve one group at a time, everyone is wearing a cloth mask, candy is sanitized before eating and participants are moving in one direction.
Gibbons said the event will meet each of Utah’s guidelines and that she has filled out the state health department’s COVID-19 event management form.
The celebration at Holbrook Elementary ticks all of the boxes that Davis County Health Department spokesperson Trevor Warner said a gathering needs to be safe.
“If they have the oversight there and they’re very vigilant about wearing their masks and keeping distancing between households ... I think the community can feel pretty safe about attending that event,” Warner said.
If students or teachers are at high risk of complications if they contract the virus and would rather forgo the event, Gibbons said, the school encourages it. There are no requirements in place for students or teachers to attend.
According to Prothero, however, attending the event isn’t the primary concern — it’s community spread of the virus. Prothero said that five teachers from Holbrook Elementary have reached out to her with concerns about the party. She said she was unable to identify the teachers because of concerns about retaliation.
“It’s the PTA who are planning (the events) and a lot of teachers have told me they don’t want (the events to happen) because it will spread and kids will bring that back to school,” she said.
The PTA at Holbrook Elementary includes Principal Loren Clark and one teacher representative. During the planning process, Gibbons said, that teacher brought up concerns regarding the party, which they worked together to resolve.
Since the Davis School District’s decision to leave its hybrid schedule and move to a four-day schedule for elementary schools starting Sept. 28, teachers have vocalized concerns about work conditions and COVID-19 in schools. On Sept. 25, more than 50 people — the majority of whom were teachers — gathered outside the district offices to oppose the move. Prothero joined them.
“There are a lot of really nervous teachers,” Prothero said. “They are afraid of being exposed, and they have got to work because this is their income. And they’re afraid to talk because they’re afraid of getting in trouble.”
Gibbons said if a teacher is worried about PTA events, she hopes they will bring those concerns to her so they can address them together.
“It is a Parent Teacher Association, so every teacher at our school is a member of the PTA,” she said.
The PTA’s top priority, Gibbons said, is to bring the community together and increase engagement. Right now, she said, the social element of that task requires doing what they can to keep everyone healthy.
“For my kids, this is a safe place for them when they’re not going to be trick-or-treating to strangers,” Gibbons said. “We’re not gathering in spite of everything and throwing care to the wind. Knowing something could happen, we are taking extra protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.”