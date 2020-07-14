FARMINGTON — As the Bountiful High mascot issue swirls over the Davis School District, nearly two dozen Native Americans and allies showed their support at Tuesday’s DSD board meeting for removing the “Braves” mascot.
The meeting attendance overflowed into a nearby lobby, not just as a result of the mascot removal supporters, but also because of a handful of parents who spoke out against or in favor of the district’s school reopening plan. That proposal was officially approved.
It was symbolic of the pressure-cooker environment that most, if not all, school districts across the country face today as they make plans for resuming school.
Of the nearly two dozen mascot change supporters in attendance, only two spoke officially to the board. One was Lemiley Lane, who will be a junior at Bountiful High this school year.
Lane addressed how the portrayal of the Braves mascot perpetuates offensive and incorrect stereotypes about Native Americans, why she wants the mascot to be changed, and that the district and school should consider how Native American students feel when they see how their culture is projected as a school mascot.
At one point after Lane’s comments, a woman walked to the podium and started speaking about the mascot, which resulted in one of multiple semi-contentious moments Tuesday evening.
Board president John Robison said the board wouldn’t be taking any more comments because nobody else had signed up. The woman kept talking. Robison asked her to leave.
Earlier, he rebuked a man who yelled from the crowd about the reopening plan, telling the man he was “out of order.”
Robison directed people to either put a comment in the comment box outside the room or to sign up to comment at the next board meeting on Aug. 4.
There’s been one brief meeting between Bountiful’s administration and district officials concerning the mascot.
That meeting happened last week in the wake of an initial online petition started by two BHS alumni, Mallory and MyKayla Rogers (no relation), calling for the school to remove the mascot.
A counter petition was also created by a BHS alumnus, calling for the school to keep the mascot, saying the current portrayal honors Native Americans.
The pro-mascot petition, also posted online on the platform Change.org, has more signatures than the Rogers’ petition.
At Tuesday’s meeting, district superintendent Reid Newey made a lengthy statement about the issue.
“We’ll address that issue with urgency in regard to our process of a school-based process. With (Bountiful High principal Aaron) Hogge, we’ve been in communication with him, we will be meeting with him further and supporting him and his administration and organization of their focus areas and focus groups. We will keep that as a school-based process that then we’ll bring to the board the recommendation in the hopes of generating a board resolution of support. At a district level, we’ll be supporting Mr. Hogge in the school-level process. Mascots, adoption and maintenance, if you will, is a school-level process and want to make sure and continue to observe that. But, we’ll be keeping the board apprised of their progress,” Newey said.
Tuesday’s show of support for changing the mascot comes as more Native American advocacy groups put pressure on the district and the school to change the mascot, which they say is racist, offensive and normalizes hurtful stereotypes about Native Americans.
Peaceful Advocates for Native Dialogue and Organizing Support (PANDOS), a Utah-based Native American rights group formed in wake of the 2016 Dakota Access Pipeline protests, has released two statements this week demanding the school retire the mascot.
“The use of the ‘Brave’ as a mascot is a perpetuation of the dehumanization, past genocide, and continual cultural genocide of Native Americans that the Europeans and Pioneers brought with them to the Great Salt Lake area,” PANDOS chairperson Carl Moore said in a Monday statement.
The continued use of the ‘Brave’ as a mascot will be met with firm opposition if not earmarked for a future change by the school year of 2021-22.”
Moore, who is Hopi and Chemehuevi, attended Tuesday’s meeting. He pointed out how feathers, not just on feather headdresses but feathers in general, are sacred in Native American culture.
“There’s a sacred value to feathers and for people to start wearing feathers just willy nilly, what that’s doing, what they’re saying is it has no value. There’s no value in that. But the indigenous peoples’ sacred (traditions) must be defended,” Moore said.
Meg Singer, Native American Initiative program director at Utah Valley University in Orem, said not only does the mascot need to be removed, but there needs to be more education in schools about Native Americans.
“So one of the things that we want to do is we want to have — make sure that we get curriculum that’s community based, that has restorative justice theories into it, implement that into the schools so that students can learn about Native people, our issues, our technologies, our economies, the way we govern ourselves, all of that,” Singer said.
Singer said she hopes to meet with the school principal, Aaron Hogge, as well as Newey and other district and school administrators soon to discuss the issue.
The show of support also comes in light of state and national movements away from Native American mascots.
Last school year, Cedar High in Southern Utah changed its mascot from the Redmen to the Reds, while the Washington NFL team also announced Monday it will be retiring its Native American mascot after pressure from its sponsors.