KAYSVILLE — Vanessa Mori, the principal of Endeavour Elementary School in Kaysville, received Utah's top award for elementary school administrators.
The Utah Association of Elementary School Principals named her Utah National Distinguished Principal of the Year. According to the Davis School District, she was selected out of approximately 600 elementary school principals throughout the state.
As part of the award, Mori will represent Utah at a conference in Washington, D.C., along with 50 other principals from throughout the country.
Mori is a product of the Davis School District, having attended its schools from kindergarten until graduating from high school. She has been an educator in the district for 27 years.
"As the Principal of Endeavour, I believe that leadership begins with supporting educators, students, and parents," she wrote in a message on Endeavour Elementary's website. "When all stakeholders are involved in our decision making and practices, we continue to set the bar high and make significant achievements."
Endeavour Elementary was named after the Space Shuttle Endeavour and the British Royal Navy ship Endeavour, according to its website. Instruction at the school includes a special focus on space, science and technology, which has earned it a Platinum STEM School Designation from the state's STEM Action Center.