FARMINGTON — The Davis School District has reinstated an elementary school principal and teacher on administrative leave after student wearing a Nazi costume was allowed to participate in the school’s Halloween parade.
In a press release issued Friday evening, the school district said they followed policy and have "taken appropriate disciplinary action," in regards to the investigation, which has been finished.
Both the principal and a teacher at Creekside Elementary School in Kaysville have been reinstated, according to the release.
The two were placed on administrative leave after photos began circulating online of a student in a Nazi uniform walking in the school's Halloween parade that took place Oct. 31. The photos showed he student wearing khaki pants, a brown shirt, a tie and a red armband with a swastika.
Shortly after the photos began to circulate, the school district apologized for the garb being allowed in the school. On Friday, the school district again apologized.
"The Davis School District does not tolerate speech, images or conduct that portray or promote hate in any form," the release said. "Because of that, it continues to apologize for the situation."
School officials also indicated that because the investigation included student and personnel issues, they would not be disclosing details of the investigation.
The school district added that the school will also, "continue and expand initiatives to educate and train school and department employees regarding the importance of protecting the rights of individuals."
Creekside Elementary is located at 275 W. Mutton Hollow Road in Kaysville. The school serves students in preschool through sixth grade.
This isn't the first incident that Davis School District has regarding racial intolerance this year.
In July, the Davis School District agreed to pay a $62,500 settlement after a lawsuit was filed alleging a West Point Junior High bus driver dragged a 13-year-old black student who was caught in the bus door. According to the lawsuit, the bus traveled 150-175 feet while the 13-year-old was suspended "in mortal danger."
The suit also alleged that district officials "deflected or ignored many complaints" about the driver's alleged conduct toward minority students, which allowed him to continue working and leading to the February incident.