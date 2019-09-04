FARMINGTON — Boundaries have been proposed for a new elementary school being built in Layton.
The proposed boundaries cover areas that were previously in the boundaries of Sand Springs, Ellison Park and Heritage elementary schools. Members of the Davis Board of Education reviewed the proposed boundaries for the first time at their board meeting Tuesday.
The new school, currently called Elementary 63 by Davis School District, is being built at 2504 W. Sunburst Drive in west Layton, where there is continuing growth, according to the district's website.
"This is just the beginning now of a very long process of taking input from everyone in the public, but especially parents in that attendance area," said Dr. Darrell White, boundary consultant for the district at Tuesday's board meeting. "We'll be looking to get a great deal of input from them to refine this proposal."
The tentative boundaries of the new school include a large southern portion of Sand Springs' current boundaries, as well as the northeastern tip of those boundaries.
Regarding this northeastern tip, White said, "There was no way to reduce enrollment at Sand Springs without taking students from around that very compact residential area."
Sand Springs currently has the largest enrollment of all 62 elementary schools in Davis School District, with approximately 1,000 students, White said.
The proposed boundaries would leave the school with about 774 students, though this is an estimate and could change, White said.
The new school's boundaries also cover strips along the western and southern sides of Ellison Park's current boundaries and strips along the western and northern sides of Heritage Elementary's current boundaries.
Ellison Park is the second largest elementary school in the district, White said. Heritage is the seventh largest.
"Obviously, you have picked an area of great need to establish a new school," White said to the board.
However, in the area of the new school, there aren't many families yet, White said. But a number of developments are underway or planned in the area.
An interactive map of the proposed boundaries, where residents can view or search their address, is available on the district's website and currently linked from the home page.
Community councils at the affected schools will review the proposed boundaries and have the opportunity to provide feedback during meetings that will be held at each school Sept. 9-18.
The public will also have a chance to weigh in at an open house, a public hearing and two board meetings, White said.
According to a timeline on the district's website, the open house will be held from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 26 at Shoreline Junior High in Layton (1150 S. Westside Drive). The public hearing will be held at the school board's workshop at 4 p.m. Oct. 15. The board's final reading of the boundary proposal will occur at 6 p.m. Dec. 3 at the board meeting.