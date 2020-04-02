OGDEN — St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School has paused the public portion of a capital campaign to raise funds for an ambitious expansion plan on its Ogden campus.
Heather Feldbauer, capital campaign manager for the project, said the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced the school to postpone a fundraising kickoff event that was scheduled for April 1.
"We had to cancel the plans for our big April 1 announcement," Feldbauer said. "This is a disappointment to us all, but only means that this project is on pause for the moment."
School officials want to add approximately 18,500 square feet to the eastern side of its east-central Ogden campus at 2980 Quincy Ave.
Earlier this year, Mark DeCaria, former Weber County Attorney and retired 2nd District Court judge, told the Ogden City Council that the addition would include a number of new facilities at the school. The new uses would include a gymnasium, a kitchen, science and computer labs, an art studio, extended day program facilities, an office and tutoring facility for special needs children, and four classrooms to replace outdated second and third grade spaces.
St. Joe's officials have already been working to secure funding for the expansion and ultimately want to raise $4 million. The school has already raised more than 60% of the total needed but was counting heavily on the public pitching in.
Principal Nancy Essary said the school is still taking donations for the project but decided against soliciting the public at this time.
"We're holding off on the public section (of the campaign) but we're still looking into foundations (for money)," Essary said. "If someone still wants to help us out, that would be great, but we have parents who are losing their jobs and that's happening all over. We just don't think it's a good time (to ask the public for money)."
Meanwhile, the school continues to operate, albeit mostly electronically, as the pandemic continues to unfold. Essary said teachers are holding classes online while the student body studies from home. Some staff members continue to come to school, Essary said, while practicing social distancing.
Administered by the Diocese of Salt Lake City, the school teaches the diocesan curriculum in theology, campus ministry, academic subjects and performing and visual arts.
St. Joe's opened its doors on April 1, 1877, in the basement of Saint Joseph Catholic Church, on 25th Street between Lincoln and Grant avenues. The school is the oldest, continually operated Catholic school in Utah.
Essary said right now, there is no time table for when the public campaign might begin.
"Who knows at this point," she said. "We're in the same position as everyone else right now. We're not sure what's going to happen."
But for the time being, Essary said the school is committed to keeping a light on within the building at all times to "remind the community that we are a pillar of hope and light." Officials have also placed words of encouragement on their lighted marquee along 30th street.
"In our school’s 143 year history, we have faced a multitude of hardships, illnesses and diseases, wars, depressions and recessions, and other periods of unpredictability," reads an email the school sent this week to parents and other members of the school community. "It is during these times, that we reflect on what is most important: our faith, our family, our community and the needs that surround us. We survive these times because as a community we are faithful, resourceful and creative."