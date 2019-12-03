OGDEN — Eight people who applied for an open seat on the Ogden school board will soon be facing interviews.
The Board of Education of Ogden School District will be holding the interviews during a special session from 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, to fill the vacancy left by Sunni Wilkinson, who moved out of district four.
“We appreciate the work that Mrs. Wilkinson performed during her tenure. We also look forward to identifying an individual to fill her vacancy who shows the same passion for educating the students of Ogden,” said Don Belnap, president of the board.
The person selected will serve a limited 1-year term, starting Dec. 12 and ending Dec. 31, 2020. As part of the November 2020 election, voters will decide who will fill the seat for the remaining two years of Wilkinson’s original term.
The public is invited to attend the interviews, which follow the same open meetings requirements as any board meeting, said Jer Bates, communications director for Ogden School District, in an email.
All eight applicants will be interviewed Thursday in a group interview format.
Questions will center on their “motivation for serving on the Ogden School District Board of Education, personal involvement in public education and what applicants perceive to be priorities for education in Ogden City,” Bates said.
Applicants will respond to the same set of questions, though board members may ask follow-up questions.
To prevent anyone from attempting to influence the opinions and decisions of board members, the board is not releasing any information about the applicants before the interviews, Bates said.
The board could select the new member as early as Thursday.
Alternatively, the board could announce a selection at its regularly scheduled board meeting on Dec. 12, or they could invite candidates to the Dec. 12 meeting to further discuss their backgrounds and priorities, Bates said.