Bountiful High's mascot controversy calls to mind another school mascot that changed 25 years ago, that of Roy Junior High.
RJH's mascot used to be the "Redskins" until the school debuted its Razorbacks mascot for the 1995-96 school year.
Back then, one of the notable features of the school was the logo at center court in the gym. By all accounts, the logo was an artistically spectacular, detailed profile of a Native American with a headdress.
Nowadays, the only vestiges of the school's former mascot can be found in library archives, storage or memorabilia that people have kept over the years, since the change happened before the internet, and search engines, became a household staple.
Dean Oborn was the principal of Roy Junior High when the mascot changed. Early in his tenure, he was invited to an ethics conference at Weber State with about 20 other school officials.
A question was posed to the room, asking what each school's mascot was.
"They came back to me a few minutes later and asked me why," Oborn recalled in an interview over the summer. "All I could say is that's just the way it's always been, that was the mascot of the school when the school was built."
After that conference, the conversation about whether Roy Jr High's mascot was culturally appropriate really began. Oborn said there was a committee including students, faculty members, community members and parents, who started discussing the mascot.
Eventually they came to the conclusion to change the mascot. Like almost every other mascot change at schools across the country, it was controversial.
"I can’t remember if it was before we had that name or slightly after, but the cafeteria was right across from the main office and I came out of my office one day and there was I don’t know how many kids sitting on the floor saying this is a sit-in and we aren’t going to go to class if you’re going to change the name of the school," Oborn said.
"I tried to tell the group what we had done, but it just wasn’t working. I said if you choose five or six of you of the students to come with me into my office, I will explain everything and answer any questions you have and we’ll try to get this settled down, but if we do that you’ve got to go to class."
If history has taught anyone anything, it's that if a school still has a Native American mascot, it's going to come under intense scrutiny and questions will be asked why said school hasn't changed the mascot.
According to a database search, two additional Utah High schools have Native American mascots: North Summit High in Coalville (Braves) and Escalante High (Moquis).
Oborn said that if the mascot hadn't changed in the mid-1990s, he's sure it would've changed eventually.
Will Wickert, a student at RJH when the mascot change happened, recalled that there was some sadness at the time. But in the context of the word and what it meant and represented, he said, it was difficult to justify keeping the mascot the same.
"I do know that when the new mascot was revealed, there was an excitement across most people with just something new to be excited for, something fresh and just seen as a mostly positive change for most people," Wickert said in a summer interview.
He's one of the people who still has RJH memorabilia, including a frisbee, an old ID card and a big glass mug with the logo on it that he found at a Deseret Industries store in Ogden.
Wickert said he was in the eighth grade when the school held a vote between three mascots that were selected. Ultimately, the Razorbacks mascot won out, completing a long process of discussion and debate.
"Some of the classes I had, there were some good discussions on cultural sensitivities and histories and being socially sensitive, and it was a good opportunity to learn what things were appropriate and what things weren’t," he said.
Wickert said many people thought the Razorbacks mascot was unique, since it was uncommon to see that in western schools. It's still pretty a pretty uncommon mascot outside the southeastern states to this day.
A razorback is a term for wild pig or feral hog and is mostly found in the southeastern states such as Texas, Florida, Arkansas, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and Louisiana.
They're classified as an invasive species and a New York Times article from 2019 quotes an expert who estimates wild hogs are responsible for somewhere between $1.5 and $2.5 billion in annual damage to the land, including destroying crop fields, fences and irrigation equipment.
In recent years, their range has vastly expanded to include Box Elder County, parts of Oregon and even a county in Montana, according to maps from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.