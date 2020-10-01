ROY — A family is seeking more accountability from the Weber School District after their 4-year-old son was left on a school bus for nearly two hours earlier this month.
On Sept. 3 at 11:40 a.m., Miles Hulbert was picked up at his home in Roy to be taken to Midland Preschool just over 1 mile away, according to GPS records of the bus obtained through a public records request by the Standard-Examiner.
Miles’ father, Daniel Hulbert, said his son was at that point secured in a five-point child harness attached to a seat on the bus. The bus arrived at the preschool, adjacent to Midland Elementary School, at 12:06 p.m. All children, except Miles, were unbuckled and let off the bus before it departed at 12:09 p.m.
“There are safeguards in place to prevent students from being left unattended on school buses,” read a statement from the Weber School District. “One of these safety protocols requires bus drivers to walk the entire bus after each route to ensure no students are still on the bus.”
Following an internal investigation, the district determined that although there was no malicious intent on the part of the employees involved, they neglected to follow this and other safety protocols.
After dropping children off at Midland Preschool, the bus driver returned to their home in West Haven. GPS records show they pulled up to the house at 12:14 p.m. and turned off the bus at 12:15 p.m.
Miles was left in the shutdown bus for one hour and 45 minutes. According to AccuWeather, the high temperature in West Haven on Sept. 3 was 92 degrees.
At about 2 p.m., the bus driver reboarded the bus and turned it back on. They then drove up 4000 South to North Park Elementary School in Roy, where they arrived at 2:07 p.m. to pick up children and left nine minutes later at 2:16 p.m.
According to Daniel Hulbert, this is when employees discovered Miles had been left on the bus.
“After this, we received an ambiguous phone call informing us that our son would be brought home via a different bus,” he said in an email. “We were under the assumption that our son was at school during the entire duration of this ordeal. Only after our son informed us that he had not been to school that day did we begin to piece the events together.”
Midland Preschool is part of the district’s early intervention program. Miles, like many of the other students, attends to receive speech therapy.
According to Janel Hulbert, Miles’ mom, he has behaved strangely since the incident and has started seeing a psychologist.
It’s unclear what efforts the bus driver and an aide who works at Midland Preschool made to ensure all children were off the bus and whether the driver was following a new rule enacted under COVID-19 to disinfect the bus after each route because, according to the district, security cameras on the bus were not operational at the time of the incident.
According to district spokesperson Lane Findlay, each of the 156 buses used by the district has its own security camera system. Upon investigation, he said, the district found that the camera on Miles’ bus had not been recording footage for a period of about two years.
“This issue has been addressed with our Transportation Department who maintain the cameras,” Findlay said in an email.
According to Utah state law, leaving a child unattended in a motor vehicle is a class C misdemeanor. So, the Hulberts reached out to the school resource officer at Midland Elementary.
Daniel Hulbert said because the bus was parked in West Haven during the time Miles was left alone, the case eventually made its way to the desk of West Haven City Attorney Kenneth Bradshaw.
Utah code states that in order for a person to be prosecuted for leaving a child alone in a vehicle, that vehicle must be left on public property or private property that is open to the general public, like a grocery store parking lot. The bus driver’s driveway is not either, which could complicate any attempts to press charges.
Bradshaw could not be reached for comment, but court records indicate he has not filed charges in the case.
The Weber School District has not released information regarding whether it disciplined employees involved in the incident, despite Daniel Hulbert having made multiple public records requests to obtain that knowledge.
Under the state’s Government Records Access and Management Act, a government entity like a school district may protect disciplinary records for various reasons, including if it feels releasing those documents may interfere with an investigation or disciplinary proceeding.
In a statement, the district said, “Due to privacy laws, the district is not releasing specific information regarding the disciplinary action taken against the employee(s) involved.”
Daniel Hulbert became frustrated at what he felt was a lack of action from the district, so he took matters into his own hands, contacting media outlets throughout the state.
“Our intent was to give the school district plenty of time to ... do what was appropriate for the situation,” he said. “It felt like they just swept it under the rug.”
Although the Hulberts want answers regarding what happened to their son, they also are hoping for systemic change in the district and throughout the state to prevent other children from being placed in the same dangerous situation.
The couple started by requesting an item be added to the agenda for the next Weber School District Board of Education meeting on Oct. 7. Despite Daniel Hulbert’s insistence that he only wanted to discuss policy changes, Board President Jon Ritchie denied the request in an email to Hulbert, saying it wouldn’t be appropriate to talk about personnel matters at the meeting.
Now, Janel Hulbert is taking the family’s campaign for change higher. She has begun reaching out to legislators to work on legislation that would make school bus policies to ensure other children aren’t abandoned on a bus.
The family has consulted with Daniel Hulbert’s brother, who is an attorney, regarding the matter, but have not yet pursued litigation against the district.
“We are leaving all options on the table, but it doesn’t feel like we are getting satisfactory answers for what feels to be gross lack of good judgment and a systemic lack of control,” Daniel Hulbert said.