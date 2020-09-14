Roy High School's administrative team, consisting of one principal and three assistant principals, is in quarantine after one of them tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Weber School District press release issued Monday.
The district believes the administrator contracted COVID-19 outside the school setting and the contact tracing process didn't result in quarantines of any additional staff members or students, according to the release.
In the meantime, the district has sent a substitute leadership team to assume charge of the school until approximately Sept. 25, when the quarantine period for the RHS administrators will end.
Clyde Moore, supervisor for secondary education in the district, will act as the lead administrator at the school. Moore was previously an assistant principal at Roy High and the principal at Sand Ridge Junior High before taking a leadership position at the district.
Moore will be supported at RHS temporarily by Bryce Ballif, an assistant principal at Weber High, and Kristy Haws, an assistant principal at Two Rivers High, according to a letter posted to the school's web page.
Parents at the school were notified Sunday, Sept. 13, of the leadership change. The school remains open, according to the release.
The district isn't identifying the administrator who tested positive for COVID-19 due to health privacy laws.