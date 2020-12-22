FARR WEST — “Holy crap,” muttered Chris Maag as he looked over the contents of an envelope Roy High School Principal Matt Williams left on his doorstep Monday afternoon.
His wife, Angie Maag, teared up, speechless. “I don’t even know what to say. Please tell everyone how grateful we are.”
Chris Maag, a history teacher at Roy High School, announced he had been diagnosed with testicular cancer in November.
“2020 continues to throw wrinkles into our family’s experiences,” Maag said in a video posted to Facebook and sent to his students on Nov. 15. “I haven’t been at school because I had to go to the doctor and they told me I have cancer, and that sucks.”
The video emulated Maag’s sense of humor, familiar to the hundreds of students who have gotten to know him over his 17 years of teaching.
His optimistic, personable nature has made him a favorite of both faculty and students, even if they aren’t enrolled in his class, said Jessi Howard, a counselor at Roy High. So when Maag’s illness was made public, school employees — led by Howard — quickly mobilized to organize fundraising efforts to support the family.
Photography teacher Mindi Silva designed a T-shirt with an impression of Maag’s face on it along with the words, “Royally Maag-nificent.” Ann Jackson, who is on the Roy City Council and works in the office at Roy High, printed the shirts through her company, Jackson Sports & Equipment.
“I didn’t think I was ever going to be on a T-shirt in my entire life,” Maag said, standing on his front porch. “I worked in different jobs where people had T-shirts made for them, and here I am on a T-shirt, and I thought, dang, this is cool.”
Howard said the school has sold over 500 shirts, with orders spanning from Washington to the East Coast. Last Friday, the school held what Williams called a “Maag Day,” when everyone who had purchased a shirt wore it to school.
The link to order shirts spread quickly on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter with the help of current and former students, Howard said. But students participated in a fundraiser of their own, too.
Like many high schools, Roy holds an annual holidays fundraiser for individuals and organizations in need. This year, the funds are dedicated to helping the Maag family pay for expenses related to Maag’s treatment. The fundraiser isn’t over yet, but Williams estimated students have collected $13,000-14,000.
“That’s pretty cool that the Roy community and those people are so giving at this time, you’d never guess,” Williams said. “When people, I think, are struggling the most, they’re the most giving.”
The check Williams presented to the Maags on Monday totaled $14,189.65. The school will give more money after the students’ fundraiser concludes, Williams said, but they wanted to make sure the family had a check before Christmas.
Beyond Roy High, other community members pitched in to show support to the beloved teacher’s family. Orchard Springs Elementary School in Pleasant View, where Angie Maag teaches third grade, made their own set of T-shirts, and Roy Police Department collected donations for the family, too.
Maag anticipates he will begin chemotherapy at Huntsman Cancer Institute at the beginning of 2021. Within the next few weeks, his hair will be gone, he made known as he poked fun at himself.
“They shaved my head for that fundraiser a few years ago, and I was looking at the pictures the other day,” Maag said. “It’s not pretty — he’s not a pretty man.”
What Maag will miss most as he takes on cancer, though, is time with his students. He repeatedly told his co-workers as they stood on his driveway how much he wants to return to work. Maag hopes to be back in his classroom by early March.
In the meantime, the teacher offered his students a word of caution — as he recovers from treatment, he’ll have extra down time to scrutinize their work.
“If I could say something to my kids, thank you for being epic, I love you guys and I really want you to answer your questions in complete sentences and good thoughts. ... I have more time than I’ve ever had before to grade assignments, and my comments back to them should show that,” Maag said.
Since his diagnosis, students from all of his classes have sent him stacks of cards, and the substitute overseeing his classroom made videos of students wishing him a Merry Christmas. The swim team made a video of their own, in which they shouted, “We love you, Mr. Maag!” Angie Maag said. Others, including the tennis team, have left treats on the family’s doorstep.
“I feel like I’m going to be spending the rest of my life trying to pay back all of the love we’ve seen in the last few months. And if anyone says 2020 blows, I don’t know man,” Maag said, using the youthful lingo that endears him to students. “There’s so much love and gratitude in this neighborhood, in our community and at Roy — are you kidding me? It’s a pretty good place to be.”