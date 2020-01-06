ROY — Families in Northern Utah will have a new education option for their children come August.
On Saturday, Bridge Elementary, a K-6 charter school and the first charter school in Roy, broke ground on the school’s building, which will be complete in time for the school to open in August, said the school’s academic director, Lani Rounds. The school will be located at 4824 S. Midland Drive.
In addition to its governing board, Bridge Elementary will be led by Rounds, in cooperation Stacy Henry, who will be the school’s director of operations and services, according to the school’s website.
This division of duties will allow Rounds to focus on teaching and learning, she said, as the operations role will handle everything else at the school, including lower level behavior issues.
Bridge Elementary’s focus is personalized learning, Rounds said. The school has some unique features, like small-group instruction for language arts and math, with group sizes that won’t exceed 10 students, she said.
Rounds’ background is in special education, and she has experience in both traditional and charter public schools. Children receiving special education services all have an IEP, or individualized education plan, which tailors their goals to their needs.
Rounds thought this principle of individualized education should be expanded to every student, she said.
“I always wondered ... ‘Why doesn’t every child have their own IEP, their own personalized learning (plan), that identifies their strengths, and their areas of needs and goals for them?’ so that’s kind of where this came from,” Rounds said.
At Bridge Elementary, every student will have a personalized learning plan, or PLP, which they’ll discuss with an advisor every two weeks. The advisor will be a teacher at the school, but not the child’s classroom teacher. Children will also have different teachers for language arts and math.
“We chose to have our advisors be a third person,” Rounds said, “so hopefully between one of those three people, the child can make a really strong connection. Those relationships and connections, that’s what it’s all about. ... Certainly, we all want kids to be successful academically, but it really has to start at the fundamentals, which is building those relationships.”
The goal is for students to eventually learn to self-evaluate and lead the discussions with their advisor, Rounds said.
The school’s emphasis on relationships is intuitive, but it also comes from education research, which will also be a focus of the school.
In order to regularly analyze their students’ performance and adjust instruction based on what they’re seeing, teachers need time, Rounds said. All teachers at the school will have 15 hours each week dedicated to evaluating student performance data and preparing and designing lessons.
“Every teacher wants to personalize for kids, they just don’t have the time, but we provide our teachers with the time to do that,” Rounds said.
The school won’t assign traditional homework, instead offering PLP goal activities, items in each student’s PLP that they can practice out of school to make progress toward their goals, according to a school informational video.
Most charter schools open their lotteries in January, but Bridge Elementary started selecting students in lotteries starting in October, Rounds said.
They’ve filled about 300 of the school’s maximum of 532 seats, Rounds said, though it’s unusual for a charter to reach capacity in its first year.
The school holds community information meetings for parents to learn more about the school at 7 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of the month at the Roy location of the Weber County Library.
On each Tuesday following those meetings, the school runs a lottery, and the school sees an uptick of students accepting placements at those times.
“We’ve been really really happy with the response that we’ve had,” Rounds said.
If parents and children are interested in the school, applying for the lottery earlier improves their chances of being selected, she said.
The school uses a random lottery, but gives preference to children of parents who serve in the military, including active duty, National Guard, or reserves, Rounds said. This is one of the selection preferences allowed by the state.