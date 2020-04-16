OGDEN -- The COVID-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc across the global economy, but school district officials in Northern Utah say it's not likely to significantly increase the cost or time frame of school construction projects.
It's even possible that ripple effects of the pandemic might decrease their cost.
Several forces are at work when it comes to the effect of COVID-19 on construction, officials said, including difficulty procuring materials due to manufacturing delays and changes in demand for labor. Construction is considered essential work in Utah, so it's allowed to continue, said Ken Crawford, director of purchasing for Ogden School District.
But in this market, public entities like school districts have an advantage, because contractors have more confidence that the work will be reliable.
"What we're hearing from our contractors is that government jobs like schools are a little bit safer for (subcontractors) to be involved with ... because the private industry, they're stopping a lot of their for-profit projects, but government projects are still moving forward," Crawford said.
"Our contractors have several (subcontractors) that are reaching out to them looking for work," Crawford continued. "I would assume is if we have better competition, people are going to be more hungry for work, so that will help to lower our costs," Crawford said.
This might mean a change from the labor market districts were encountering prior to the pandemic.
Lane Findlay, spokesperson for Weber School District, told the Standard-Examiner prior to the pandemic that labor costs have been a challenge in construction projects across the state. Two major projects in Salt Lake County — the construction of a new state prison and the rebuild of the Salt Lake City International Airport — have created labor shortages, he said.
A short October 2019 report by the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah shows that Weber's experience is widespread.
The report says that "a major bottleneck for Utah’s construction industry is the lack of skilled labor. ... Additionally, the expansion of the Salt Lake City International Airport, the building up of downtown Salt Lake City, and the office boom of the Silicon Slopes have all real estate developers, private and public, competing harder for labor than in previous years."
Ogden is facing proportionally more construction than other districts because a large proportion of its schools were built around the same time, many in the 1950s. As a result, several buildings are requiring improvements at the same time.
The Ogden projects currently underway include a new physical education facility at Ben Lomond High School, a rebuild of Horace Mann Elementary, and a new wing and renovations at Wasatch Elementary.
An upgrade to Polk Elementary is scheduled to begin in June and a rebuild of T.O. Smith Elementary will begin in the summer or fall, according to earlier reporting from the Standard-Examiner.
The cost of the four elementary school projects are part of an $87 million bond issue approved by voters in 2018. Since then, that projected cost has risen to $106.45 million as of early March, due to an inflation in construction costs, district officials have said.
Bidding for the Polk project just opened Tuesday, Crawford said. The district will be reviewing bids from contractors over the next two weeks. Then, a recommended bid will be submitted to the school board, he said.
A shortage of materials due to the slowing of some manufacturing is another potential issue for school construction projects, but Findlay said that Weber School District has been fortunate in that regard for two reasons.
First, its two major projects — a rebuild of Roy Junior High for $39 million and an addition to Weber Innovation Center for $7 million — are nearing completion. In addition, the district's contractor, Hogan & Associates Construction, foresaw a shortage in supply and preordered materials they would need for the projects before shortages hit, he said.
Both projects are on schedule to open at the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year, Findlay said.
The state decision to close schools through the end of this school year may speed up the demolition of the old Roy Junior High building, Findlay said.
That decision might also speed up parts of the Ogden projects, such as asbestos abatement before work begins on Polk Elementary and some projects on the grounds of Horace Mann, Crawford said.
Students will be attending school in the old Horace Mann building next year while construction continues on the new building, Crawford said, so the closure of schools this year won't speed up the demolition of that building. The closures also won't affect the Wasatch project, since that school was already empty, he said.
The contractors for Ogden projects are staying in touch with suppliers about potential shortages and preparing to order materials further in advance than usual if necessary, Crawford said.
Both districts said contractors are practicing new safety measures to protect against COVID-19, such as spacing apart workers, setting up hand-washing stations and checking workers for symptoms each day before they begin work, Crawford and Findlay said.
Davis School district did not immediately respond to a request for comment.