Schools are getting ready for the expected arrival of the new coronavirus in Utah.
Officials say the risk to the general public of getting COVID-19, the illness caused by a new coronavirus, is currently low, but area county health departments are working with schools to be ready when it arrives. Currently, there are no planned school closures.
Both Weber-Morgan and Davis County health departments, and the districts within their boundaries, would implement isolation and quarantine measures before taking more drastic measures, like closing schools or canceling gatherings, the departments say.
"For us to close schools, all schools, we'd have to be in a pretty severe state of transmission occurring," said Brian Hatch, director of the Davis County Health Department. "We still need to keep kids educated. We need to keep kids fed. There's so many considerations in the value of (closing schools)."
No one in Utah has been diagnosed with COVID-19, said Amy Carter, epidemiologist with the Weber-Morgan Health Department, though Utahans who were on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan have tested positive for the virus. Those three are not counted as Utah cases since they were contracted outside the state, Carter said.
The state health department expects that the virus will come to Utah, according to a letter sent to State Superintendent Sydnee Dickson on Feb. 11 from Angela Dunn, state epidemiologist with the Utah Department of Health. Chris Williams, communications director with Davis School District, shared this letter with the Standard-Examiner as an example of the guidance school districts have received. Williams said that he had received a copy of the letter on Feb. 26.
"I expect Utah will eventually have confirmed cases, and I am confident we are prepared to handle those cases," Dunn says in the letter.
The letter informs schools that the symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to illnesses already circulating this season, including fever, cough and shortness of breath, but "these symptoms on their own are not worrisome and should not cause alarm."
However, if students or staff recently traveled to mainland China and exhibit these symptoms, Dunn advises schools to limit the symptomatic person's exposure to other people and instruct the person or their guardian to contact a health provider and notify the provider of their symptoms and travel history prior to arriving at the provider's office. In addition, she tells schools to immediately report any ill students or staff who have traveled to mainland China at the state's epidemiology line (1-888-374-8824).
Weber-Morgan Health department has a set of existing pandemic plans that is updated regularly, said Amy Carter, epidemiologist for the department. These are the plans that are currently guiding the department's decisions.
These plans include "more extreme mitigation measures such as school closures and canceling community events," according to a description of the plans sent to Weber School District and shared with the Standard-Examiner, but the department has rarely had to implement extreme measures, the document says. However, the department is "ready to do so if the need arises."
While the Weber-Morgan Health Department will refer to these pandemic plans, it continues to coordinate with the Utah Department of Health and the CDC to develop a statewide plan specific to the COVID-19 virus, WMHD spokesperson Lori Buttars said in an email. The department participates in weekly calls with these entities and receives regular email updates from them, she and Carter said.
Brian Hatch, director of the Davis County Health Department, confirmed that the department is also in communication with the state, working to develop specific guidelines, he said.
"We are looking at a (statewide) coronavirus response plan," Hatch said. "I am involved in meeting and talking about some of those things right now."
Hatch said information changes daily, and significant resources are being invested in monitoring these changes, so there is not yet an expected date when statewide guidelines will be complete. He said this is typical of any outbreak.
"They are unique," Hatch said. "There's not one outbreak that looks the same. ... They have unique characteristics."
Specific threshold numbers guiding school or other closures have not yet been determined, Hatch said.
In the meantime, the Davis department will be referring to the plan it developed to respond to H1N1, known as "swine flu," that circulated widely in 2009, since it is a respiratory illness like the COVID-19 virus, Hatch said.
The Davis department will also take proactive measures, like monitoring absentee rates.
"If we see a school that has high absentee rate, we will look into what's going on," Hatch said.
Ogden, Weber and Davis school districts report being in close contact with their county health departments and will coordinate closely with them if a case of COVID-19 occurs, they say.
Lane Findlay, spokesperson for Weber district, says school nurses will be conducting informational campaigns at each school so students and staff know how to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The district has also asked custodial staff to consider additional steps that can be taken to prevent the spread of the virus in the event of an outbreak, he said.
Ogden School District has shared information with parents about precautions to take and posted information online, said Jer Bates, district spokesperson, in an email.
Carter and Hatch both emphasized these precautionary measures, which are the same actions that would be taken to reduce the spread of any respiratory disease.
"If you are ill with a fever or an acute respiratory illness — you're having a bad cough or having a rash or diarrhea ... we do recommend you to stay home," Carter said. "If you stay home from work or school ... you won't be out there spreading whatever that illness is ... to other people."
Carter also said that everyone, whether or not they're symptomatic, should wash their hands regularly for at least 30 seconds or use hand sanitizer, especially when out in public places. They should also avoid touching their mouth, nose or eyes until they have the chance to wash their hands.
In addition, Carter encourages everyone to follow cough etiquette by coughing into their elbows.
The CDC website has many resources related to COVID-19 at cdc.gov/coronavirus, which is the best place to go for those who want more information, Carter said.