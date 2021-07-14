Members of the education community across the state joined together Tuesday for a webinar hosted by the Utah State Board of Education focused on the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER, funds.
The webinar was designed to give local plan developers information and an opportunity to ask questions in a group setting before the Aug. 20 deadline to submit their application for federal funding.
Over the hour-long presentation, representatives for school districts, boards and charter schools were given rules and recommendations regarding their upcoming applications.
Included among the requirements was an instruction to engage in “meaningful consultation with stakeholders and traditionally underrepresented subgroups.”
Organizers went on to instruct local education agencies to take into account public input while developing their plans and agree to the plan in an open meeting.
The USBE also has encouraged the creation of needs assessment studies to figure out how the funds can best be spent.
In total, Utah has $615,929,016 allocated from the federal government. The funds were then portioned out to individual districts and charter schools, including:
- Ogden School District — $26,828,098
- Davis School District — $42,463,789
- Weber School District — $19,516,598
- Morgan School District — $416,771
- Box Elder School District — $7,305,205
Ninety percent of the nearly $616 million is going directly to school districts with 9.5% going into a state reserve and the additional 0.5% going to state administration costs. As part of the state reserve $30,796,450 will go to addressing accelerated learning.
Over $6.1 million will be used for “evidence based summer enrichment programs” and “evidence based comprehensive after school programs.” The money will be available through competitive grants totaling over $12 million to be used through Sept. 30, 2024, and will require a partnership with “a community-based organization.”
Assistant Superintendent Lori Rasmussen is part of the team developing the plan for the Weber School District. She believes that with classes in the district having stayed partially in-person during the last year gives the state and district an advantage going forward.
“We’re right now meeting with the superintendent and directors to get input from them. We’re looking at the data; we’ve done several surveys looking at what parents’ concerns are coming out of the pandemic,” she told the Standard-Examiner before the webinar.
The Ogden School District is also finalizing a survey to send out to stakeholders in the coming days. According to district spokesperson Jer Bates, some of the targets for Ogden include summer programs, additional staffing, pre-K programs, elementary and secondary literacy interventions, special education support, technology and capital improvements.
The district also hopes to have survey results ready to discuss at the board of education meeting on July 22 and the needs assessment done by July 23.
The Davis School District, receiving the third-most funds of any in the state, already sent out a survey to get input from parents and staff members.