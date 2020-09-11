Part of school districts’ and universities’ response to COVID-19 is determining what information is shared with the public, balancing a responsibility of informing the public of positive cases while at the same time respecting privacy laws that preclude schools from sharing specific health information about its students or employees.
The result is information that’s equal parts vague and specific about how COVID-19 is specifically impacting schools and districts.
For example, the Weber School District, as of last Friday, had 21 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases between students and staff, with 12 of those being employees and nine being students, according to district spokesperson Lane Findlay. But those cases are lumped together for the entire district, rather than specifying which individual schools have been affected.
The amount of people quarantined in the district is 314, which Findlay says has been inflated due to 100 students who were quarantined at Sand Ridge Junior High in Roy in late August.
The number was that high because of a breakdown in the district’s contact tracing process, which couldn’t definitively conclude who exactly was considered a close contact of the positive case.
Those students are about to finish their quarantine periods and return back to school, assuming none of them tested positive. It’s unclear if any did test positive and, if so, how many.
As of Sept. 2, Ogden School District had nine confirmed positive cases and an unspecified amount of quarantines, though spokesperson Jer Bates indicated it was fair to say the number was in the dozens.
A request for updated figures Thursday from OSD wasn’t returned by publication time.
In general, neither the Weber nor Ogden districts are releasing specific information when it’s an isolated case at one school. It gets muddier when considering charter schools, which don’t fall under one regional umbrella such as a school district.
Both districts argue that releasing specific information about which school positive cases come from would make it easy for people in that school to figure out who the positive case is.
Ogden and Weber district spokespeople said their respective districts will release more information if a more major event, such as an outbreak, occurs.
So far, both districts say there haven’t been outbreaks — meaning two or more cases in the same setting within a 14-day period, as defined by the state health department.
Weber State University’s COVID information page is updated each Friday. The most recent update was on Sept. 4 and it showed a cumulative total of 42 cases since Jan. 1 in the campus community, meaning faculty, students and staff.
In the seven days leading up to the report, there were seven cases, and 12 cases in the 14 days prior to the Sept. 4 report.
The numbers reflect “people who reported a positive COVID-19 test to Weber State after having been on one of our campuses in the 14 days prior to testing positive,” reads the university’s COVID-19 website.
Many of Weber State’s nearly 30,000 students have chosen fully online learning or some sort of hybrid route to limit in-person interaction and limit the chances of virus transmission.
Relatively speaking, Weber State’s 42 cumulative cases represent a low number compared to universities across the country, many of which are pivoting to fully online classes at a moment’s notice due to dozens or hundreds of new cases per day.
But WSU’s information doesn’t specify how many students or staff have tested positive out of the 42 total cases.
“Because Weber State has so few cases, reporting totals helps prevent the inadvertent disclosure of personal health information,” WSU spokesperson Allison Hess said.
As far as outbreaks are concerned, Hess said the university had four instances in which two or more people tested positive in the same setting within a 14-day period.
“The university maintains strict confidentiality to protect information regarding the health of students and employees. With the limited number of cases reported at Weber State, sharing the numbers once a week helps protect the privacy of an individual who has tested positive on a given day and prevents the inadvertent disclosure of personal information about a member of our campus community,” read part of a university statement sent to the Standard-Examiner.
No visitors or vendors have either self-reported a positive case or have been reported as a positive case by a health department, according to the statement.
There’s no available information on how many people were quarantined as a result of the positive cases at Weber State and potential exposures. The data also doesn’t differentiate how many cases are associated with the main campus or the Davis campus.
“Our focus has been on reporting positive cases,” Hess said when asked why WSU doesn’t report quarantine numbers.
Weber State’s COVID reporting approach mirrors other universities in Utah.
The University of Utah updates its total cases weekly, but also doesn’t have additional data on quarantines or how many cases are among students/staff. Utah Valley University in Orem does differentiate between student cases and staff cases.
The Davis School District declined to release numbers Thursday; however, plans have been in place to put up a data dashboard on the district website as soon as next week.
The dashboard will be updated weekly and contain case info, how cases break down to students and staff as well as in elementary and secondary schools, plus the cumulative amount of quarantines.
According to the Weber-Morgan Health Department, there have been 2,311 confirmed positive cases in the city of Ogden and 1,330 in the rest of Weber County as of Thursday.
Davis County had 4,235 cumulative cases as of Thursday.