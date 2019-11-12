FARMINGTON — When Lynette Checketts attended a Davis School District symposium on social emotional learning over the summer, she asked herself what she could do to support the effort.
“We had a meeting where we had an opportunity to learn about the focus of the district, and I thought, ‘What can I do? I know this is a critical need, what can I do in the PTA to get this to families?’” Checketts said about her experience at the symposium.
Checketts, a resident of Layton, is the director of Region 3 of the Utah PTA (Parent Teacher Association), which covers all of Davis County, and she sits on the organization’s state board of directors, she said.
With the support of two departments in Davis School District, the Davis Board of Education and Davis Education Foundation, Checketts and others got to work organizing an event where families could learn more about the resources in the community that can support youth and those who care for them.
The end product is an event called “Every One Matters” that will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday evening at Farmington High School, 548 W. Glovers Lane.
It will focus on mental health and the well-being of the whole child, Checketts said, which has long been a focus of the PTA.
Visitors are encouraged to use the West entrance, Checketts said.
Two keynote speakers, who will both focus on social and emotional learning, are Jeanette Herbert, first lady of Utah who leads the Uplift Families initiative, and Greg Hudnall, Hope4Utah founder, the organization that supports school Hope Squads.
The keynote speeches begin at 7 p.m.
Before and after the speeches, from 6 to 6:45 p.m. and 8 to 8:30 p.m., families can peruse booths from organizations like Parents Empowered, Strengthening Families, Davis Behavioral Health, SafeUT, LGBTQ parent advocates and the American Heart Association, which will focus on vaping at their booth.
Organizations will connect families to services based on their needs.
“What we were trying to do was have a wide range of helpful resources,” Checketts said, though the Davis Behavioral Health booth is a good “connector place,” she said. “They will be able to ... guide you into some avenue where you might have a need, whether its substance abuse or suicide prevention or family connectedness, they talk to all of those issues.”