SALT LAKE CITY — After experiencing a brief reprieve two weeks ago, supporters of Capstone Classical Academy learned today that their school would be closing at the end of this school year.
Members of the Utah State Board of Education (USBE) voted unanimously at their virtual meeting Thursday afternoon to affirm a Dec. 10 decision made by the Utah State Charter School Board to close Capstone Classical Academy, a public charter school in Pleasant View in its second academic year, due to the school's financial difficulties.
There was little discussion of the closure at Thursday's meeting, as the issue had been discussed at a prior USBE meeting on March 19, at a hearing before a panel made up of four USBE members on Feb. 25, as well as a prior meeting and hearing before the State Charter School Board (SCSB) in October and December.
At the hearing before the SCSB in December, no members of that board criticized the quality of education the school provides, which is a unique blend of Finnish teaching methods with an emphasis on classical texts. In fact, board members praised the school.
“In a perfect world, I would want this school to stay open forever,” said Cynthia Phillips, state charter board member, in December. “Whatever decision we make today, and I can think of a variety ... we all recognize what a fine school this is and wish that we ourselves were allocated money to save schools, which we aren’t .... and that would include your school because of your excellence ... beyond this worrisome financial picture.”
Low enrollment at the school, which serves grades 6-12, has meant that it does not receive enough state funding to keep its doors open without significant fundraising, leaving it in a precarious financial situation.
There were 177 students enrolled at Capstone on Oct. 10, with 15 new students joining the school between then and Dec. 9, according to the school's director, Susan Goers. The school’s break-even enrollment for this school year was 260 students, but enrollment is difficult to boost significantly mid-year.
At the Feb. 25 hearing, lawyers representing Capstone made the case to overturn the state charter board’s vote in front of a panel composed of four USBE members, while the state charter board’s lawyer defended the original decision.
Based on the evidence presented at that hearing, the panel recommended closure to the full State Board of Education. The panel’s report to USBE ultimately agreed with the state charter school board’s assessment that Capstone cannot survive financially.
“Although the panel acknowledges Capstone’s diligent efforts at fundraising and that those efforts have reduced the level of Capstone’s deficits, the panel concludes that fundraising will not be adequate to make Capstone financially viable and that the level of fundraising Capstone has had to conduct to this point is not sustainable,” the report reads.
USBE members were scheduled to make a decision on the school's future at its March 19 meeting, but board member Brittney Cummins, who also served on the February panel, raised concerns at USBE's March meeting about the school's payment date for a sum of $917,000 — specifically, whether that payment was due in summer 2021.
This sum is the amount of debt the school will have incurred by October 2020, due to monthly reductions in its rent that the school must repay to the guarantor of its lease, Highmark.
If the payment date for that sum was later than summer 2021, Cummins wanted to know if that would make the school financially viable.
The panel has since produced an addendum report clarifying the state of evidence on the school's finances as of Feb. 25, without gathering any new evidence since that time in order to comply with due process. The addendum concluded that "no modification is need to its prior conclusions" on Capstone's financial viability and closure, regardless of when the payment is due.
Capstone's budget for the the 2020-21 academic year was based on continued payment of a lower rental rate, which would mean that the school would incur an additional $411,730 — on top of the sum of $917,000 — in rent debt over the course of that year. After incurring that debt, it would face full rental rates the following academic year.
Capstone said it could meet its debt obligations by refinancing this debt, a proposal made by the school's lease guarantor, Highmark, on Feb. 24, the day before the hearing.
However, Capstone did not provide evidence at the Feb. 25 hearing that its board had accepted Highmark's proposal, the panel's report addendum states, so "the ultimate terms of this proposal and whether Capstone's board would accept it are thus speculative."
It was also unclear if the refinance would include the $411,730 in debt that would accumulate over the 2020-2021 year under current budget plans, the addendum states.
Since Capstone had not provided a finalized plan to address the payment of these current and future debts, the panel supported its original recommendation of school closure to the full USBE. Based on this recommendation, USBE members voted unanimously to affirm the SCSB's closure of the school.
Capstone school leadership did not respond immediately to requests for comment.