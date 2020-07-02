Preliminary voting results show Brent Strate with a moderate lead over K’Leena Furniss in the Utah State Board of Education District 4 primary.
The initial results, released late Tuesday night, had Strate in the lead with 11,768 votes, or 56.63%, compared to 9,012 votes for Furniss.
Weber and Davis county election officials indicated that each county will release additional results on Thursday, with Davis County releasing results no later than 3 p.m.
The additional numbers will provide more clarity to a first-of-its-kind (for Utah) partisan state school board race. Both Strate and Furniss ran as Republicans.
Strate lives in South Ogden and is a history teacher at Bonneville High School in Washington Terrace. Furniss lives in Sunset and teaches fifth grade at American Preparatory Academy-West Valley in Salt Lake County.
Strate was happy with the early returns.
“It’s looking positive, don’t want to be too presumptuous, but the trend is very positive and I imagine that will hold,” he said in a statement to the Standard-Examiner.
“I guess the biggest thing is I really felt like from the beginning that my message resonated, and I appreciate all those who are willing to go front and center and really push me to get elected. It wasn’t me, it was all the work that others did on behalf of me that made a difference,” Strate said.
Furniss didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday afternoon and hasn’t posted an update on her campaign Facebook page since Friday.
The two hopefuls are the only candidates who filed to run for the District 4 seat, which will be vacant after Sand Ridge Junior High School teacher Jennifer Graviet didn’t file for re-election, according to Utah’s elections website.
It’s expected that Strate will run unopposed on the November ballot and, if elected, serve a four-year term.
District 4 in the Utah State School Board represents a densely populated area of southern Weber County and northern Davis County, including Riverdale, Washington Terrace, Clinton, West Point, Uintah, South Weber, Clearfield, Syracuse, Layton and Hill Air Force Base.