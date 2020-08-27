Another charter school in Weber County has been impacted by COVID-19 in its hallways.
A student at Bridge Elementary Charter in Roy tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced this week.
“I can confirm that a student at our school tested positive for COVID-19,” Principal Lani Rounds wrote in a statement to the Standard-Examiner. “As part of the Utah Department of Health’s guidelines for schools, we worked with our local health department to identify any individuals that may have come in close contact with the student. Those individuals have been notified and placed on quarantine.”
Due to health privacy laws, neither the school nor the Weber-Morgan Health Department can release details on how many people were potentially exposed as well as how many people are quarantined.
Bridge Elementary opened this school year after it entered into a charter agreement in April 2019 with the Utah State Charter School Board. According to Rounds, the school has 502 students in grades K-6.
According to the school’s charter application, it’s intending to serve students in the Roy/West Haven area.
Last week, Leadership Learning Academy in Ogden reported “a couple” of COVID-19 cases, resulting in an unknown amount of quarantines and exposures.