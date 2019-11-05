PLEASANT VIEW — Students at Orchard Springs had their second first day of school Monday.
When their school was not finished in time for the new year due to construction delays, the students were split among five local elementary schools, depending on their grade level.
Some families had children split between two elementary schools.
Teachers worked through the weekend getting their classrooms set up — though the elevator stopped working early Friday afternoon right when all the pallets of teachers’ boxes arrived.
Several district staff, some in maintenance and in purchasing, jumped in to carry the boxes to teachers’ rooms on the second level, said Mary Jo Williams, principal of Orchard Springs.
“I met lots of husbands, family members this weekend as they were in Saturday,” Williams said. “It was just kind of like a hive of activity, everyone trying to get everything put away.”
Students and their parents were cheered on by Weber High cheerleaders as they walked the red carpet to the school’s front doors Monday.
The students were excited to check out their new school.
So were student government officers from Weber High School who joined in the welcoming party and took a tour of the facility.
They said the building was quite different from the elementary school buildings where they attended.
Cobe Rasmussen and Gibson Bailey attended Green Acres Elementary in North Ogden, and Oakley Hogge attended Valley Elementary in Eden. All three students are seniors at Weber.
As far as his likes and dislikes, Rasmussen said “there’s pretty much only likes. It’s ... so open and bright. It’s super modern.”
Bailey said it was different from Green Acres, which was “really dark and brown. All the carpet was brown, all the walls were brown, everything was made of wood and brown. I like all the colors (in Orchard Springs).”
“It’s pleasing,” Hogge said. “You walk in, and it’s just ... happy and it’s like ‘OK, yeah, let’s do this.’”
The large windows providing natural light were a winner with the group.
Cameron Judson was one of many sixth graders standing outside one of the school’s pods holding a sign for which grade levels were housed in the pod. Pods have a central meeting area surrounded by classrooms which also have glass walls that allow students to see into the common area.
Judson went to Farr West Elementary during the first months of the school year. He said he likes how light the school Orchard Springs is and he describe Farr West as much darker.
Because of the light, Judson also likes the large windows, but he was concerned about the glass on the exterior of each pod because it seemed like it was vulnerable if there were a school shooter.
He said he heard, though, that the windows had ballistic resistant glass, which made him feel better.
Lane Findlay, community relations specialist for Weber School District, confirmed that ballistic resistant glass was found at several points throughout the building.
Williams said she’s looking forward to having her staff altogether in one place and getting to know everyone, as well as putting into action the plans the school has had to build its new culture.
“I just feel like I have the most amazing staff,” Williams said. “I fell like I couldn’t have hired any better than what I did.”