SYRACUSE — After filing into the library of Buffalo Point Elementary school on Tuesday, students were greeted by Syracuse police officer Stan Penrod and sat down in front of a poster with the three radKIDS principles, each one an affirmation for the students regarding their personal safety.
“It is all about self-empowerment, safety, awareness, at home and school. It just really covers all aspects of what a kid could get themself in trouble in,” Penrod said.
The Syracuse Police Department partners with radKIDS, a national children’s safety organization, in holding the camp each summer, which they have done for the past five years, excluding 2020 due to COVID-19. The first day focused on the basics of self-defense for the students. The goal of the program is to give each kid a wide range of options if they find themselves in an emergency situation.
According to radKIDS, students who go through the program come away with increased knowledge about bullying prevention, self-worth and what to do in cases of sexual assault or molestation.
While students come home with a book of what they learned at the end of the week, parents are invited to stick around and watch the 90-minute lesson. One such parent, Justyne Johnson, was encouraged by what she saw on the first day.
“I’m a pretty paranoid parent; I’m always scared, especially now that they’re getting older and are venturing more. I would love for him to be able to hold his own without me being there,” Johnson said. “I think this is a great program.”
The first activity involved walking the kids, step-by-step, through what to do in case of a personal safety emergency. This included remembering the faces of potentially dangerous people and how to relay that information to a 911 operator. Students were then given a chance to learn through physical activity.
After practicing their “radKIDS stance” — a favorite exercise for many, according to Penrod — they simulate running away from a dangerous situation and finding someone trustworthy. Once they found the trustworthy adult, they would relay identifying features of the would-be kidnapper.
With each student given a chance to go through the “obstacle course,” the group moved on to the elephant in the room. Against the wall, behind the rows of children who couldn’t help but check on it, was a boxing dummy.
Taught how to jab with their fingers pressed together — not in a fist, Penrod reminded them — the students took turns yelling at the dummy and jabbing it in the eyes. With that, the kids returned to their seats and went over the three principles one more time before being released for the day to their parents or guardians.
Each day of the program is given certain emphases: safety in the home, schools and in the community. Students are also given the chance to return each summer to radKIDS and relearn the safety skills.
“To see these kids that come back year after year, they could teach this thing,” Penrod said. “It’s amazing what they recall.”
According to him, once kids go through the program, they are able to come back free of charge, provided there are enough spaces available.
There are three more four-day safety sessions scheduled for the summer in Syracuse. The next will take place July 19-22 at Buffalo Point Elementary. Then, two on July 26-29 and Aug. 2-5 at Bluff Ridge Elementary. Children can be signed up at http://syracuserecreation.com or by calling 801-614-9660, space permitting.