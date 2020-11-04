SYRACUSE — Syracuse High School became the second school in the Davis School District currently closed to limit a COVID-19 outbreak Wednesday, according to an email sent to parents.
"This step is being taken to control the spread of the virus," read the email.
Joining Northridge High School in a two-week closure, Syracuse is the third school in the district to shut down. Farmington High School, which closed in October, returned to in-person classes Wednesday.
In a statement, the district did not disclose how many cases were at the school, but according to the Davis School District's COVID-19 dashboard, Syracuse had 14 active cases of the virus Monday. The state's dashboard placed the entire district at 281 cases — the highest in the state.
The Utah State Board of Education's COVID-19 School Manual defines an outbreak as any time 15 or more people across multiple settings in a school test positive for the virus within two weeks.
Syracuse is the second school in the district to close since it transitioned all secondary schools off of a hybrid schedule Monday. After opening with a hybrid schedule Aug. 25, the board voted to make the change in September.
Students will continue meeting with classes remotely on their regular bell schedule. According to the district's statement, all UHSAA-sanctioned groups will be allowed to go ahead with competitions throughout the closure unless the respective group has three or more confirmed COVID-19 cases. All practices and tryouts, however, have been canceled.
The school will provide grab-and-go lunches for students outside Syracuse Junior High School from 10-10:30 a.m.
Syracuse High will resume in-person classes Nov. 19.